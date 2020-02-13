Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will visit India later this month: Sources – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLa345f513fb00826fded12eb1f59c772d11% %MINIFYHTMLa345f513fb00826fded12eb1f59c772d12%

Microsoft Corp. executive director Satya Nadella plans to visit India later this month, several sources familiar with the plans told Reuters, a test for the Indian-born chief who recently criticized Indian immigration policy.

India is an important market for Microsoft and other technology companies. The southern city of Hyderabad, in India, where Nadella grew up, houses Microsoft's largest research and development center outside the United States.

Nadella plans to be in India between February 24 and 26 and will probably visit New Delhi, the technological center of Bangalore and the financial capital of Mumbai, two people familiar with the plans said.

It is also likely that you will meet senior leaders of the Indian industry during your visit, sources said. The sources did not want to be identified because the company has not yet made a public announcement.

Microsoft declined to comment when asked about a visit. "We have nothing to share right now," said a company spokeswoman.

Microsoft is also trying to organize Nadella to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of the sources added, although the meeting has not yet been confirmed. The prime minister's office did not respond to requests for comment.

Last month, Nadella stoked the controversy in India when Buzzfeed cited it by saying https://in.reuters.com/article/uk-india-citizenship-protests-microsoft/microsoft-ceo-nadella-says-saddened-by-indias -citizenship-law-buzzfeed-idINKBN1ZC2FD a new law implemented by the Modi government that facilitates the path to citizenship for non-Muslims in nearby nations was "simply bad."

His comments attracted strong criticism from the Modi ruling party. Microsoft issued a statement later citing Nadella saying that all countries have the right to protect and define their borders.

A visit from Nadella would be in the middle of the government taking a tougher stance against foreign technology companies competing in the domestic market by drafting laws aimed at more strictly controlled cross-border data flows.

The visit would also be a month after Amazon.com Inc CEO Jeff Bezos made a trip to the country and was rejected by senior members of the government.

India has taken a firm stand against the US e-commerce sector. UU., With Amazon and Walmart Flipkart facing an antitrust investigation and criticism of traditional merchants against their business practices.

When Bezos visited India last month and announced a new investment of one billion dollars, the Indian trade minister rejected him saying that Amazon was not doing India a "big favor." Modi also did not meet with Bezos despite repeated requests from the company.

