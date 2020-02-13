Michelle Obama will have an elementary school in Northern California that bears her name

Our Forever First Family continues to rise after the White House, and now our First Forever Lady, Michelle Obama, will have another school in California that bears her name.

According to CNNIn a unanimous vote, it was decided to change Wilson Elementary School to Michelle Obama Elementary School. The idea of ​​changing the name of the school first came about when the PTA sent a letter to the school board. With the support of students, parents and the community, the decision was made.

Maisha Cole, president of the PTA, said: “We wanted to choose someone worldwide. With a new school and a new learning environment, we want our children to think beyond Richmond, think beyond California and remind them that they can make a difference locally and globally. ”

In addition to receiving a new school name, the elementary school will also be remodeled for the 2020-2021 school year.

“We have the opportunity to have a beautiful new school that bears the name of a person who truly represents our diversity and values. Our school is diverse, modern and innovative, and the things that children will do will prepare them for a very solid and successful future in whatever career they choose, "said principal Claudia Velez.

This is the second school in California named after our Forever First Lady.

Like us previously Michelle Obama was reportedly named the "Most Admired Woman,quot; in the United States, both in 2018 and 2019. Therefore, we can obviously see why there was another school that bears her name.

Source: https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/13/us/michelle-obama-west-contra-costa-elementary-school-trnd/index.html