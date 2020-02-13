Michael Fatialofa of Worcester Warriors takes the first steps during the recovery of spinal cord injury | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLbfa2ed84968f9bb9e56329cbbc6fd2c211% %MINIFYHTMLbfa2ed84968f9bb9e56329cbbc6fd2c212%







Michael Fatialofa of Worcester Warriors has taken his first steps while continuing his rehabilitation for a serious spinal injury.

Fatialofa spent four weeks at St Mary's Hospital in London, three of them in intensive care, after suffering an injury in the Gallagher Premier League game in Saracens on January 4.

Since then he has been transferred to a specialized spine clinic at the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital in Aylesbury, where he is responding well to the treatment and making encouraging progress.

Fatialofa posted a video on his Instagram account that shows him moving his toes and raising his legs without support and then taking some tentative steps, with the help of the hospital's medical staff.

"Six weeks deep. The doctors didn't know me. It could be years of work but determined to get out of this chair," Fatialofa wrote next to the post.