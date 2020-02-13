Michael B. Jordan signed for David O. Russell's return project

%MINIFYHTML5192175954f38d8824cd415e6b9d78c711% %MINIFYHTML5192175954f38d8824cd415e6b9d78c712%

The actor of & # 39; Creed & # 39; is expected Join the cast members that include characters like Christian Bale and Margot Robbie in the untitled project of the director's big screen & # 39; Joy ​​& # 39 ;.

Michael B. Jordan supposedly has joined Christian bale Y Margot Robbie between the cast of David O. RussellThe mysterious movie back.

The "Creed"Star has joined the project, following the new cast Robbie and the attached Bale, despite a full schedule that includes starring in the next Denzel Washington directed war movie "Journal for Jordan"and his own production project"Without remorse".

Russell is reportedly set to direct from his own script, but the plot details are kept secret. It will be the filmmaker's first film since 2015 "Joy".

The director had been reflecting on several projects while trying to put together the cast, before Robbie, Bale, and now Jordan's schedules were opened, allowing them to register for the film.

Russell will also produce through his New Regency firm. He has received three Oscar nominations for best director in addition to two script nominations throughout his career.