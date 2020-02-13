Men posing as members of the Wu-Tang clan arrested for cheating hotels

%MINIFYHTML315acc4eb5ae3c2afef78feb38e71de811% %MINIFYHTML315acc4eb5ae3c2afef78feb38e71de812%

Two men posing as Wu Tang Clan Members have scammed hotels for more than $ 100,000. Aaron Barnes-Burpo and Walker Washington have been arrested for pretending to be rap stars to book exclusive hotels in Atlanta, Georgia, leaving chips for a total of $ 100,000 in goods and services.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the US District Court. UU. In Atlanta, thieves cheated the Georgian Terrace Hotel with $ 45,000 and left with a $ 39,000 account at Hyatt Regency. They were not captured until a third hotel in Augusta suspected a scam.

Prosecutors say thieves made a reservation for 10 rooms at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, claiming to be Roc Nation executives and listing the Wu-Tang Clan as guests. A suspicious hotel sales director called Jay ZThe entertainment agency, but was told that the company had no connection with the men. When Aaron and Walker attempted to register under the Roc Nation reserve, he and others who were with him were arrested by the agents of the Richmond County Sheriff.

Aaron and Walker drove in a rented Rolls-Royce Phantom from A-National Limousine, which reported a loss of $ 60,000. The two also rented two recording studios in Atlanta, accumulating a $ 17,000 tab in unpaid study time. The crew used a stolen credit card and one that was probably false, according to the complaint. They have been accused of conspiracy to commit electronic fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Aaron and Walker reportedly recruited two homeless men from Atlanta to impersonate their bodyguards. Others who traveled with them were not charged.

Wu-Tang Clan is a hip-hop group formed in the New York City of Staten Island in 1992, originally composed of rapper-producer RZA and rappers GZA, Ol & # 39; Dirty Bastard, Method man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah cover, U-god Y Masta Killa. Ol & # 39; Dirty Bastard died in 2004 from an accidental drug overdose.

The group last released an album, titled "The Saga Continues", in 2017. In 2019, an EP entitled "Wu-Tang: Of Mics and Men" was released along with their docuseries of the same title.