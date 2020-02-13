Men posing as members of the Wu-Tang clan arrested for allegedly cheating hotels for more than $ 100K!

%MINIFYHTML5a550c1822fcbecc929fafb5ef7b632611% %MINIFYHTML5a550c1822fcbecc929fafb5ef7b632612%

Roommates, someone's children have been arrested for pretending to be the iconic Hip Hop group, Wu-Tang Clan. In the beautiful city of Atlanta, a group of men were traveling in a Rolls Royce, running the hotel eyelashes.

According to WSBTV, "a group of men driving in Rolls-Royces pretended to be famous rappers to defraud more than $ 100,000 in exclusive hotels, according to a criminal complaint filed this week at the United States District Court in Atlanta. Investigators say Aaron Barnes-Burpo and another man claimed to be with entertainment firm Roc Nation and the Wu-Tang Clan. "

Chile, these people were staying at the Hyatt Regency and The Georgian Terrace hotel, raising eyelashes to $ 39,000 and $ 45,000. They went out of their way to achieve this, alleged stolen credit cards and everything. There were even two homeless types who were hired as bodyguards.

Those arrested have been accused of conspiracy to commit electronic fraud and aggravated identity theft. At first they succeeded because the men were not arrested until they tried to do the same trick in Augusta, GA. I am surprised that they had their way in Atlanta. That's crazy. Fortunately, the other men who were accompanying were not charged. I have many questions. I don't even know where to start. Roommates, am I the only one who laughs? Good thing, Lawd!

I can't invent this (voice of Kevin Gates)!