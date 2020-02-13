Meghan Markle gives Edward Enninful of British Vogue a & # 39; surprise & # 39; in an invisible video

Meghan Markle surprised Edward Enninful of British Vogue with an impromptu celebration to mark his collaboration in the September issue in an invisible video.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, gave the fashion designer a bright party hat and horns as a thank you for agreeing to let her be the magazine's first guest editor.

In the two and a half minute clip that was shared tonight on the Sussex Royal Instagram page, the duo called the women Meghan selected for her cover.

Enninful also praises the Duchess for her "editor's eye,quot; and states: "I've never seen anything like that." You were so thorough from beginning to end.

The video, which was filmed in London in August last year, begins with Enninful revealing that he received a text message from Meghan asking him to help her with his Smart Works project.

He remembered being & # 39; so excited & # 39; when he entered Kensington Palace, to which Meghan replied: & # 39; Oh, my God & # 39 ;.

Enninful said: "I thought:" Nice to meet you, Duchess. "And you were like …" Call me Meghan! "

After he agreed to work with her on his charity project, Meghan told him how he decided to see if he could & # 39; push him a little more & # 39; and ask him if he was willing to let his guest edit an edition of Vogue.

Enninful praised the duchess for her attention to detail and said: “ You have an editor's eye, I've never seen anything like that. You were so thorough from beginning to end.

Meghan admitted that she left the fashion element & # 39; to the professionals & # 39; and added: & # 39; I said: "Can you do Commonwealth fashion?" "Can you make sustainability?" "Can we make sure that the point of view is really in the right ethos?" And then I'll leave it to the experts.

Enninful replied: "You wanted to focus on women who are changing the world, women who are doing amazing things, which really is in line with what we do in British Vogue."

The editor-in-chief called Meghan a & # 39; woman of inspiring action & # 39; while co-editing the September issue of British Vogue. Pictured, Edward Enninful attends the Pride In London 2019 gala dinner at Grand Connaught Rooms on June 20, 2019 in London

Meghan and Harry are photographed at Creative Industries and Business Reception in Johannesburg, South Africa, in October 2019, two months after the magazine's edition.

The Duchess said that one of the elements of the September edition of British Vogue, which sold out in 10 days and was the biggest sales problem of the last decade, was its striking mirror cover.

"Having the mirror: anyone, no matter who they are, who addresses this problem, should be able to see himself in it, and that is what I am really proud to have accomplished," said Meghan.

At that time, the former actress revealed that she had a & # 39; surprise & # 39; To Enninful, congratulate him for bringing his vision to life.

The Duchess of Sussex is the guest editor in the September issue of British Vogue (pictured: Jacinda Ardern, Salma Hayek Pinault, Laverne Cox, Jameela Jamil, Yara Shahidi and Gemma Chan, Christy Turlington Burns, Adwoa Aboah, Adut Akech, Ramla Ali, Sinead Burke, Francesca Hayward, Jane Fonda, Greta Thunberg and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie)

In the movie, the duo calls several women after putting on bright hats, with Meghan admitting that her first choice for the magazine was Yara Shahidi

Then he handed her a bright bright red before placing a silver mini hat on his own head. The duo blew their party horns before collapsing into laughter.

Meghan selected 15 & # 39; pioneers & # 39; and & # 39; change makers & # 39; to appear on its cover.

The formation of women he admires included celebrities, politicians and activists known for defending issues such as diversity, body positivity, the rights of transgender people and climate change.

A candid photograph published next to the cover of September shows the Duchess in the workshop of the Smart Works office in London.

In a video posted on the Instagram of Duke and Duchess of Sussex (pictured), he appears next to the editor-in-chief of Vogue editor Edward Enninful, giving the magazine the final touches.

In the video, the duo calls several women, and Meghan admits that her first option was Yara Shahidi.

"It's not the first name I said I wanted on the cover, it was you," he told the 19-year-old American actor and model who launched Eighteenx18, a movement to encourage voter participation.

Meghan and Enninful also called Laverne Cox, Sinead Burke, Francesca Hayward, Adut Akech and Adwoa Aboah, who exclaimed: "What a great project!"

Meghan and Enninful also called Jane Fonda, Laverne Cox, Sinead Burke, Francesca Hayward, Adut Akech and Adwoa Aboah.

Meghan told Adut: "I just know that we are very proud to have you on the cover."

Meanwhile, Jane Fonda had some kind words for the duchess and exclaimed: & # 39; Meghan, I am very proud of you for using your incredible platform and your strong voice, and I am very honored to be part of that with those other women Amazing, Thank you so much for including me. & # 39;

Earlier this year, Meghan and Prince Harry, 35, resigned as senior members of the royal family and currently reside in Canada, planning to divide their time between British and Americans.

Meanwhile, Jane Fonda had some kind words for the Duchess, praising the way she was using her & # 39; amazing platform & # 39;

Jane said on the phone: "I feel very honored to be part of that with those other amazing women."

Meghan's role as guest editor represents one of the most radical movements in Vogue's 100-year history, and the magazine says it considers the new September issue to be its most important edition of its year.

The duchess, a former actress and declared feminist, was initially asked to appear on the cover. But Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful said Meghan refused as he thought it would seem too "boastful."

Instead, the Duchess wanted to focus on the "women she admires,quot; in the "first line of fashion, film, technology and well-being."

In a statement, Meghan said: "Through this lens, I hope you feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover, as well as the support team that I invoked on the issue to help take this lightly .

"I hope that readers feel as inspired as I am, by the forces of change they will find on these pages."

The cover of the magazine showed several inspiring women, but left a blank box, with only a mirror, which showed readers that they can also make a difference in the world.

Meghan also selected content for the subject that, according to Enninful, shows that she is willing to get into issues of & # 39; female empowerment, mental health, race or privilege & # 39 ;.

Enninful, who has been editor in chief of the magazine for the past two years, told in July how he has always had a "deep respect,quot; for the duchess, before discussing why he believes she is the ultimate force for change.

Speaking on a personal note, he wrote: "I cannot exaggerate how much it meant for me to see His Royal Highness the Duke of Sussex marry this brilliant biracial American power."

Enninful, who has been editor in chief of the magazine for the past two years, said how proud he was of the subject.

Meghan told how women should & # 39; see themselves & # 39; on the cover mirror style

"I just never imagined that, in my life, someone of my color would enter or could enter the highest steps of our royal family."

While many royal observers at that time thought the decision was too political for a member of the Royal Family, which was supposed to remain politically neutral, Meghan revealed that it was she who contacted Enninful.

Meghan, who at that time was five months pregnant with her son Archie, said: & # 39; Then I asked the question. Actually, I wrote and deleted the question several times until I gathered the courage to ask the question in question: "Instead of making the cover, would you be open for my guest to edit your September number?"

Enninful replied that he would love Meghan to be his guest editor, he said.

