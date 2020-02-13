Meghan and Harry provoke a stir in the Toronto neighborhood over the sale of this $ 11 million mansion

Rumors have circulated about where Megan Markle and Prince Harry will take root since they abandoned their royal duties, and have already created an elegant Toronto neighborhood on a $ 11 million property.

But sources tell DailyMail.com that they could easily end up in Malibu, New York or even stay in Vancouver.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took the first steps to forge their new lives as private citizens struggling for "financial independence,quot; since they left the royal family and moved to North America with an appearance at the "multimillion dollar summit." from JP Morgan in Miami last week. .

Amid increased security and secrecy (and for a rumored $ 1 million paycheck), Prince Harry, 35, was introduced to the esteemed crowd by his 38-year-old wife and went on to talk about his mental health and therapy

The reported rate will help the couple fulfill their promise to pay the British taxpayer for the renovation of $ 3 million from their British base, Frogmore Cottage, and keep up with the commercial rent estimated at $ 460,000 a year.

Their earnings will skyrocket from there: public relations experts have suggested that the couple could earn $ 100 million just this year with the offers that arrive.

The urgent question remains where the couple and their nine-month-old son Archie will decide to take root in North America after fleeing Britain in January.

Here, DailyMail.com explores probable places where they will call home.

Toronto

Rumors run through the elegant Rosedale area of ​​Toronto that residents will soon welcome the Sussex as neighbors.

The luxury enclave, near the center, is one that Meghan knows well: best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney lives a mile away with her husband, TV host Ben and their three children, and is a short walk from the cozy Italian restaurant Terroni, where the former actress was habitual in the seven years she spent in the city while filming the cable television drama, Suits.

Meghan got excited about her favorite Toronto points in her now-disappeared lifestyle blog, The Tig, and in interviews before joining the royal family. She was a devotee of Moksha Yoga and was given facial treatments at W Skincare. He also enjoyed cocktails at the Isabel Bar and examined the gastronomic paradise Kensington Market before buying bread at Blackbird Baking Company.

Last week, rumors about real expatriates became drums in the city, where residents take pride in their discretion. An enthusiastic local sent an email to DailyMail.com: & # 39; Meghan and Harry bought a house in Toronto. Do you want more details?

The house in question was 30 Rosedale Road: a luxurious eight-room property dating from the 1920s, complete with its own 5,000-bottle cellar, infinity pool and spa, which was sold at the end of last year for $ 11 million ( $ 15 million CAD).

The luxurious 17,000-square-foot home is a combination of traditional and modern decor and features nine bathrooms, a state-of-the-art gym, bar, press room, and staff rooms.

Local real estate agent Justine Deluce calmed the rumors and wrote on Instagram: “ During the past few weeks there has been much speculation about whether 30 Rosedale Road was sold to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. As a result of this rumor, we have received many inquiries from the Toronto media and colleagues who ask if, in fact, the rumor is true. As agents representing the Seller in this sale, @maggierlind and I can formally confirm that the Royal Couple is NOT the buyer & # 39;

A housekeeper at 30 Rosedale Road told DailyMail.com that she was not allowed to open the door and said the owners were not at home. A neighbor, when asked about the house, furiously shook the DailyMail.com reporter

On the narrow street, curious drivers slowed down last weekend to take photos with Georgian Renaissance cell phones at home, nicknamed & # 39; Downton Abbey of Canada & # 39; By a real estate agent. A passer-by speculated out loud on her cell phone if former royalty members would move to the area

An experienced Toronto real estate agent told DailyMail.com that Rosedale's property lacked privacy for the couple, who has filed multiple legal actions against the press.

The agent added: & # 39; Rosedale is a beautiful area and is quite vibrant. If they were going to live in that house, the neighbors would know, because it's because they don't want to be completely anonymous. It is not a closed area & # 39;

The owners, Eve Lewis and Paul Oberman, discussed the challenges of renovating the historic home with Global and Mail in 2010 after it had deteriorated.

& # 39; There aren't many big houses like this one in Toronto. So many houses of historical importance are torn down, "Eve told the newspaper.

They employed skilled craftsmen for months to restore the house to its former authentic glory while adapting it to modern life. & # 39; The house was originally designed to be run by servants. It is difficult to find the balance between restoration and adaptive reuse & # 39; & # 39 ;, added her husband.

On the narrow street, curious drivers slowed down this weekend to take photos of the Georgian revival on their cell phone, called & # 39; Downton Abbey of Canada & # 39; By a real estate agent. A passer-by speculated aloud on her cell phone if former royalty members would move to the area.

In person, some Rosedalens were more reluctant. A housekeeper at 30 Rosedale Road told DailyMail.com that she was not allowed to open the door and said the owners were not at home.

A neighbor, when asked about the house, furiously shook the DailyMail.com reporter.

Justine Deluce, the agent who sold the house on behalf of Christie & # 39; s International Real Estate, declined to comment when DailyMail.com contacted her.

He later wrote on Instagram: “ In recent weeks there has been much speculation about whether or not 30 Rosedale Road was sold to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. As a result of this rumor, we have received many inquiries from the Toronto media and colleagues who ask if, in fact, the rumor is true. As agents representing the Seller in this sale, (we) can formally confirm that the Royal Couple is NOT the buyers. We hope @sussexroyal can find a house as good as 30 Rosedale Road and we wish them all the best in their search & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Then he tagged the post: & # 39; #NOT #THE # BUYER & # 39 ;.

Toronto would return to Meghan's old grounds. She got excited about her favorite Toronto points in her now-disappeared lifestyle blog, The Tig. Pictured: Meghan went to a yoga class in Toronto in 2017

She was a devotee of Moksha Yoga (left), which costs about $ 20 per class or unlimited classes for $ 160 for a month. Future royalty would also be treated with facials at W Skincare (right)

& # 39; If they were going to buy a house in Toronto, there is an area called Post Road a little further north for extremely rich people. Drake is apparently building a house there for $ 50 million. They are huge properties with huge concrete walls.

At the heart of the rumor factory there seems to be a popular real estate blog, The Mash. On February 1, they fed the speculation with an article entitled: "IS THIS NEW HOUSE OF MEGHAN AND HARRY IN TORONTO ?!"

When DailyMail.com asked for a comment, they replied: & # 39; Thanks for the email. I'm sure you've talked to the agent on the list and know that this was not bought by M and H. Thank you!

The Mash has made a series of blog posts that suggest where the couple could be settling in the city, including an update this weekend on an even bigger property just around the corner from the Rosedale Road house.

The blogger, who is anonymous, wrote: & # 39; Yesterday, the safety of Harry and Meghan (or someone who has an incredible amount of security) was ALL over the house at 124 Park Road that I first published in 2016 when the starting price was $ 17,700,000 (CAD) … & # 39;

A call home this weekend by DailyMail.com was left unanswered.

The Mash has made a series of blog posts that suggest where the couple could be settling in the city, including an update this weekend on an even bigger property just around the corner from the Rosedale Road house. The blogger, who is anonymous, wrote: & # 39; Yesterday, the safety of Harry and Meghan (or someone who has an incredible amount of security) was ALL over the house at 124 Park Road (pictured) that I published for the first time time in 2016 when the sale price was $ 17,700,000 (CAD) & # 39;

The 12,000 square foot property, known as Caverhill, is a pre-Confederation house located near an acre of land. He had also fallen into carelessness before being restored and modernized by owner David Berry, a former executive of the Bank of Nova Scotia and, at one time, the bank's highest paid employee.

It is on the market for $ 15 million and has five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an open kitchen, steam bath / sauna, sunken hot tub, gym, wine cellar and floor hockey rink.

A neighbor next door said she had not seen security officers in the house. "If I knew any information I wouldn't tell you anyway," he added

An underground tunnel connects a guest house on the property under the garden to the main house.

A neighbor next door said she had not seen security officers in the house. "If I knew any information, I wouldn't tell you anyway," he added.

Montreal

Meghan and Harry reflected on being based in Montreal, according to a source close to the couple, who said they were rummaging in the properties, including a $ 19.5 million island that was once owned by Céline Dion.

The source said: "It is on a private island between Laval and Boisbriand, so it would be a convenient place for them to hide."

The source added: “ It's a five-hour trip from Toronto where Meghan lived, but it's close enough to easily see her friends & # 39; & # 39 ;.

The & # 39; French-Norman-style castle & # 39; It is located on the Île Gagnon of 830,000 square feet on the Milles Îles River, was built in 2001 and was the marriage home of Dion and her late husband René Angélil.

Spread over three floors, the castle has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a dining room that seats 18.

The 24,000-square-foot mansion also comes with a cellar with a stone vault, a home gym and a personal cinema.

Located north of Montreal, the property is a surprising distance from the international airport, which would allow the couple to travel easily between Quebec City and London.

The 24,000-square-foot mansion is located on an 830,000-square-foot private island and has three floors, six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a dining room that seats 18

The mansion has a huge kitchen with double height ceilings, fireplace with decorative mantle and an elegant staircase that leads to a deep bathtub.

California

Meghan remains tied to her native California through her mother and & # 39; rock & # 39 ;, Doria Ragland, 63, who lives in the Windsor Hills neighborhood, where she is often seen walking her dog and going to yoga classes.

DailyMail.com previously revealed that Doria fully supported her daughter's decision to leave the royal family because she was “ really worried about Meghan … and is relieved that her daughter prioritizes her mental health and well-being & # 39 ; & # 39 ;.

According to reports, Harry and Meghan & # 39; wait & # 39; Spend the summer in Los Angeles.

Last month, Caitlyn Jenner said in a British talk show that she heard that the Sussex were looking for a home in Malibu, California, on the bright Pacific coast road, about an hour from their mother's house.

The 70-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told the Loose Women panel that Harry and Meghan & # 39; probably had enough & # 39; to take such a drastic step back from their real duties, but they added that it must have been & # 39; very difficult & # 39; For the actress.

When asked what he thought would happen next for the royal couple, he said: "I can't predict, since I've tried to raise our royal family in the United States." It was probably very difficult for Meghan to enter the Royal Family.

& # 39; It was a big shock for her, she probably had enough. Good for them, we'll see how it goes. I heard they were looking for a house in Malibu. It must have been hard. Everyone deserves to be happy. & # 39;

Malibu also offers the couple easy access to Hollywood, as they offer deals on film and television powers such as Netflix and Disney.

Another option is the isolated enclave of Montecito, where close friend Oprah lives on a 42-acre ranch and the couple visited her during her six-week holiday break. The visit came shortly after Kensington Palace announced that Harry and Oprah would join in a documentary series on mental health. In the picture: an impressive $ 14.9 million house for sale in Montecito, which is about two hours from Los Angeles

Last month, Caitlyn Jenner told a British talk show that she heard that the Sussex were looking for a house in Malibu, California, on the bright Pacific coast road, an hour from her mother's house Doria Ragland in the Windsor Hills neighborhood. In the picture: an extensive three-story house that sits on approximately 3.5 acres with sweeping ocean views that is currently on the market for just under $ 10 million

Malibu also offers the couple easy access to Hollywood, as they offer deals on film and television powers such as Netflix and Disney. In the photo: an impressive beachfront house in Malibu, on the market for a whopping $ 65 million

Disney projects could be underway after Harry was caught in a hot microphone at the London premiere of The Lion King, asking Disney CEO Bob Iger if he could get Meghan to take over the job.

Who wouldn't be interested? The head of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, reflected when asked about the possibility of working with the couple.

Harry and Meghan turned down an invitation to present the Best Film Award at the Sunday night Oscar ceremony in Los Angeles, according to HELLO! magazine.

In statements to the publication, a source said: "They were honored by the request, but rejected the invitation."

Another option is the isolated enclave of Montecito, where close friend Oprah lives on a 42-acre ranch and the couple visited her during her six-week holiday break. The visit came shortly after Kensington Palace announced that Harry and Oprah would join in a documentary series on mental health.

El magnate de los medios también recibió a la madre de Meghan, Doria, para una tarde de yoga y almuerzo antes de la boda real.

NY

Meghan Markle estaba decidida a dejar su huella en Nueva York antes de casarse con el Príncipe Harry en mayo de 2018. Varios años antes de reunirse con la realeza, asistió a una reunión en la revista Elle con la esperanza de encantar a los editores y ganar publicidad.

Durante una conversación con la editora Justine Harman, ahora presentadora del podcast The Baron of Botox, Meghan promocionó sus habilidades como calígrafo ocasional.

"Esto es realmente aleatorio, pero me reuní con la actriz Meghan Markle de Suits y ella hace una caligrafía increíble,quot;, escribió Harman a su planificador de bodas después, según la revista New York.

'¡Ella se ofreció a hacer mis tarjetas de lugar para la boda, lo que le aseguré que no necesita hacer! ¡Sin embargo, ella está realmente ansiosa por ayudar! ¿Quizás podría hacer los menús de la mesa?

Meghan regresó a la ciudad en una posición mucho más elevada como recién casada real por su baby shower de $ 200,000 en febrero del año pasado. Se llevó a cabo en el ático del Hotel Mark y contó con la presencia de amigos cercanos Serena Williams, Amal Clooney y Gayle King.

Meghan Markle estaba decidida a dejar su huella en Nueva York antes de casarse con el Príncipe Harry en mayo de 2018. Meghan regresó a la ciudad en una posición mucho más elevada como recién casada real por su baby shower de $ 200,000 en febrero del año pasado.

Varios años antes de conocer a la realeza, Meghan asistió a una reunión y saludo en la revista Elle con la esperanza de encantar a los editores y ganar publicidad. Durante una conversación con la editora Justine Harman, promocionó incluso promocionó sus habilidades como calígrafo ocasional. "Esto es realmente aleatorio, pero me reuní con la actriz Meghan Markle de Suits y ella hace una caligrafía increíble,quot;, escribió Harman a su planificador de bodas después, según la revista New York.

La Gran Manzana también tuvo un lugar especial para la amada madre de Harry, la Princesa Diana, que buscó consuelo en la ciudad cuando su matrimonio con el Príncipe Carlos se derrumbó a principios de la década de 1990.

Hizo un viaje en solitario de alto perfil a Nueva York en febrero de 1989 mientras aún estaba casada con el Príncipe de Gales, donde vio a Diana combinar glamour con sus ambiciones humanitarias, mientras visitaba la ópera en Brooklyn, Henry Street Settlement en el Lower East Side y una unidad para niños con VIH en Harlem.

Diana se retiró a Nueva York después de la ruptura de su matrimonio y en enero de 1995 realizó una tormentosa visita de dos días, tomándose el tiempo para visitar la unidad pediátrica de SIDA en el Hospital Harlem que había visitado por primera vez seis años antes en 1989.

También le otorgó un premio a la editora de la revista británica Liz Tilberis, una amiga cercana, en los Fashion Designer Awards en el Lincoln Center de Manhattan.

The princess won yet more admirers during a pre-Christmas visit to New York in 1996 to accept the Humanitarian of the Year at a Cerebal Palsy Dinner on December 11.

Flanked by then General Colin Powell, Diana accepted the award from Henry Kissinger.

The Big Apple also held a special place for Harry,amp;#39;s beloved mother, Princess Diana, who sought solace in the city as her marriage to Prince Charles crumbled in the early 1990s. She made a high-profile solo-trip to New York in February 1989 (left) and on June 18, 1997, Diana walked hand-in-hand through the streets of the Bronx with Mother Theresa (right) – it would be the last time the pair would meet, with Diana dying on August 31, 1997 and the religious figure passing away just six days later

The city played a hand in helping to firmly establish the Princess of Wales, by now distant from the royal family, as a global stateswoman-like figure ever growing in confidence.

On June 18, 1997, Diana walked hand-in-hand through the streets of the Bronx with Mother Theresa – it would be the last time the pair would meet, with Diana dying on August 31, 1997 and the religious figure passing away just six days later.

During that same June visit, Diana also spent time with then First Lady Hillary Clinton at the White House. Days later, Diana was back in New York to launch a Christie,amp;#39;s sale of evening and cocktail dresses, which included a Victor Edelstein design – the dress she wore during that famous dance with John Travolta at the White House in November 1985.

Vancouver

The Sussexes are currently ensconced in a $14 million waterfront mansion on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, borrowed from an anonymous individual whose name has been shielded by Canadian law.

The multi-millionaire who owns the home has declined to identify himself voluntarily ahead of new legislation in the Canadian province which will make it compulsory for the owners of properties to be publicly named.

A source previously told DailyMail.com: 'Meghan told her friends that there is no rush to move out of the place they,amp;#39;ve been staying. That they,amp;#39;re welcome to live there as long as they like.

'Meghan calls it her happy place and says that in the last couple of months, she,amp;#39;s felt more at home than she ever did in the UK.'

They have ringed the property in steel fences with 'no trespassing signs,amp;#39; and installed cameras and tarps at the front gate to prevent prying lens.

The multi-millionaire who owns the home has declined to identify himself voluntarily ahead of new legislation in the Canadian province which will make it compulsory for the owners of properties to be publicly named. A team of 15 guards has been flown after they stood back from royal duties. Guards are believed to escort them when they leave the property and it is also believed that two are stationed inside the house

Security for the family is estimated to cost taxpayers in Canada and the UK between $4 and $7 million a year, as staff work 24/7.

A team of 15 guards has been flown after they stood back from royal duties. Guards are believed to escort them when they leave the property and it is also believed that two are stationed inside the house.

Some locals are also happy to do their part: Miles Arsenault, a water taxi driver in the area proudly told CBC that he had turned down a $300 fare from a Japanese television company that tried to book his vessel to visit the waterfront property where they have been staying.

'It,amp;#39;s invasion of privacy,' Arsenault said.

While giving Harry and Meghan the privacy they crave from the general public, the secluded location has not proven a barrier to their jet-setting lifestyle: JP Morgan is believed to have sent a private jet to the small airstrip on Vancouver Island to collect the couple last week to ferry them to Miami.

The Gulfstream 650, the bank,amp;#39;s largest and most luxurious private plane, then waited on the tarmac at Palm Beach International before dropping them back home in Canada in the early hours, a source told DailyMail.com.

The couple and their son have been at the mansion since before Thanksgiving where they are relaxing as a family, making homemade meals, practicing yoga and taking long hikes.