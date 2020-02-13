Megan Thee Stallion supposedly lying about her age – She says she's 24 years old!

Megan Thee Stallion claims to be 24 years old. But according to new documents, Megan may be lying about her age.

MTO News broke the news earlier this week that the rapper was picked up last year by police in Austin, Texas. Megan fought with her boyfriend and the police stopped her.

Well, according to a document published today on social media, the details of Megan's arrest reservation state that his date of birth is February 15, 1990. If that date is correct, that would make Megan 29 years old.

Megan states that his birthday is actually February 15, 1995 and that he is 24 years old.

Megan would not be the first celebrity to lie publicly about her age. For years, Nicki Minaj claimed to be five years younger, in order to interact with his teenage fans.

And the musical feeling Beyonce has also been accused of lying about her age. According to online reports, Bey shaved up to half a dozen years of her real age.

Here is his police photo, taken last year: