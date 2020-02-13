Megan Thee Stallion supposedly lying about her age – She says she's 24 years old!

Megan Thee Stallion claims to be 24 years old. But according to new documents, Megan may be lying about her age.

MTO News broke the news earlier this week that the rapper was picked up last year by police in Austin, Texas. Megan fought with her boyfriend and the police stopped her.

Well, according to a document published today on social media, the details of Megan's arrest reservation state that his date of birth is February 15, 1990. If that date is correct, that would make Megan 29 years old.

Megan states that his birthday is actually February 15, 1995 and that he is 24 years old.

