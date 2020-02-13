Megan Thee Stallion supposedly feigns her age

%MINIFYHTML9e39ba65b104cb6d09928dea6b0614f011% %MINIFYHTML9e39ba65b104cb6d09928dea6b0614f012%

Instagram

According to a new report that obtained the details of Megan's arrest claim reservation in 2015 after her police photo went viral, Hot Girl Summer was not born on February 15, 1995, just like what she claims .

Up News Info –

Megan Thee Stallion According to reports, lies about his age. According to a new report, Hot Girl Summer is not 24 years old as she says.

Recently, a police photo of the 2015 arrest star went viral. She, who says she was born on February 15, 1995, was arrested in Austin after attacking her boyfriend who was cheating on her.

%MINIFYHTML9e39ba65b104cb6d09928dea6b0614f013% %MINIFYHTML9e39ba65b104cb6d09928dea6b0614f014%

However, the new document of the details of the reservation of Megan's arrest that was published on social networks on Thursday, February 13 stated otherwise. It is seen that his birth date is actually February 15, 1990. If the date were correct, that would make the rapper "Cash S ** t" be 29 years old.

%MINIFYHTML9e39ba65b104cb6d09928dea6b0614f015% %MINIFYHTML9e39ba65b104cb6d09928dea6b0614f016%

If the report were true, Megan was not the only celebrity who publicly lied about her age. Fellow raptress Nicki Minaj He also claimed to be five years younger than his real age to be able to relate to his teenage fans. Additionally, Beyonce Knowles She was accused of becoming 6 years younger than her real age.

After the police photo circulated online, Megan turned to her social media account to reveal what really happened that day later. "The laws asked me not to do it if I hit him and he said: & # 39; Yes! She hit me in the eye & # 39;" said the rapper. "Shit, you should know that they sent me directly to jail. They've handcuffed me, they've never handcuffed me in my life."

"It was toxic. It was fun at the time, but it was very toxic," he continued, without revealing whether he was actually accused of a crime. "I was young and I thought that toxic shit was pretty, but it isn't. Don't let a whore put your hands on you and don't put your hands on any whore."

The rapper, who was linked to people like MoneyBagg Yo, Wiz Khalifa, Trey Songz Y G-Eazy In the past, I didn't mention any name. The charges were reportedly dropped because the person who assaulted did not appear in court.