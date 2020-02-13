Megan Thee Stallion reflects on her style: "I never have clothes!"

Megan Thee Stallion has taken the rap game by surprise and has already accumulated several high-profile backup agreements, especially with the luxury fashion brand, Coach.

Complex recently spoke with rapper "B.I.T.C.H,quot; about her unique sense of style, and according to Meg, her scarce costumes have to do with the fact that she is from Texas.

"So being me, and being from Texas, I never put on clothes. I always put on shorts and blouses. So even putting on more clothes is a big step for me. Today I have a full ditch, but it's because it's cold outside "I always fight with my stylist, EJ. He's always trying to make me try something new. I'm always pressing him. I never want to try to quit. I like what I like." He told the post.

The Houston rapper continued: "I just like to relax, but he tells me: & # 39; Megan, you can't be wearing a shirt wherever you go. So let's do this & # 39;". I'm like, & # 39; Damn it, you're right & # 39 ;. So I just let him do his thing sometimes. But many times I have to tell him to put some of my own things there. Something has to give. I don't know, man. I'm just letting the fashion world do what it will do. "