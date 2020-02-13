Meet the hunters of the Throuple house

Just when you think you've seen everything House hunters, a program that has produced nearly 2,000 episodes, between Brian, Lori and Geli, a group looking for the home of their dreams in Colorado.
"A problem is three people in a relationship," Lori explained in the episode introduction.
On the episode on Wednesday, February 12, "Three is not a crowd in Colorado Springs," the trio was looking for a home to meet their polyamorous needs and to accommodate the children of Brian and Lori. This is the first time that the HGTV series presents a problem.
Brian and Lori were married in 2002 and have two children, 10 and 12 years old. "I understood from day one, even when we were dating, that Lori was bisexual, and was interested in women and men. And so, we evolved to a point where we felt comfortable having another woman in our lives," Brian told the cameras .
The couple said they met Geli in a bar and fell in love. Then they entered into a committed relationship in a ceremony attended by the children.
"I didn't plan to have a relationship with a married couple, but it happened very naturally and organically," Geli said.
After an engagement ceremony in Aruba and with Brian's new job, the family decided to move somewhere with a view and landed in Colorado Springs. Geli said he hoped the new home would be a new beginning as a great family unit.
"For the past four years, I have been living in Lori and Brian's house, so buying a house together, as a problem, will mean, like, our next big step as a family of five instead of the four plus me, "Geli said.
In a statement, HGTV said: "We have all homebuyers and housing options."
House hunters It is an intrinsically social program that drives the conversation, so having a riddle about it really started the comments. Author Roxane Gay tweeted about his enthusiasm and interest, and finally concluded, "Great episode !!!! Educational."
Some spectators hugged each other watching the trio find a house.
While other spectators were a bit more sarcastic. "That awkward moment when you're a problem but you can only afford a $ 500k house #househunters," a user tweeted.
House hunters airs Monday through Friday at 10 p.m. on HGTV.
%MINIFYHTML170ee69b379a97dbee086203ae720f5613%