Meet the hunters of the Throuple house

Just when you think you've seen everything House hunters, a program that has produced nearly 2,000 episodes, between Brian, Lori and Geli, a group looking for the home of their dreams in Colorado.

"A problem is three people in a relationship," Lori explained in the episode introduction.

On the episode on Wednesday, February 12, "Three is not a crowd in Colorado Springs," the trio was looking for a home to meet their polyamorous needs and to accommodate the children of Brian and Lori. This is the first time that the HGTV series presents a problem.

Brian and Lori were married in 2002 and have two children, 10 and 12 years old. "I understood from day one, even when we were dating, that Lori was bisexual, and was interested in women and men. And so, we evolved to a point where we felt comfortable having another woman in our lives," Brian told the cameras .