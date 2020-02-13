McLaren reveals the goals of F1 2020 and where the new MCL35 car is different

%MINIFYHTML7fec08beefcf0ec94ef4db6985efe97811% %MINIFYHTML7fec08beefcf0ec94ef4db6985efe97812%

After moving from ninth in the championship to fourth in two years, McLaren is a great F1 team on the rise.

And although they easily admit that it will take a "massive step,quot; to beat those ahead in 2020, trust ran through its famous MTC headquarters as the most successful British sport team launched another surprising new contender, one They hope to harness their momentum starting last year.

"We are just beginning with our path back to the front," McLaren CEO Zak Brown proclaimed in Thursday's MCL35 presentation.

& # 39; Optimistic but realistic & # 39;: the McLaren goals for 2020

The impressive 2019 McLaren presented his first podium in five years, marked the beginning of an exciting era with the new drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, while finishing with a fourth place in the standings, and a comfortable points advantage over the rivals from midfield. They were previously behind.

The only problem now is that such a strong campaign makes improving it in 2020, at least in terms of positions, being extremely difficult.

"Third place is probably out of reach this year," Brown said. Sky sports news. "Never say never, and we will certainly try, but the gap is quite large."

He added: "I think we have to be realistic, and we hope to close that gap.

"The first thing we should do is not to go back, and that in itself is not easy, since we have a great competition in the midfield. I am very, very happy but (still) there is a long way to go." "

That does not mean that McLaren does not set ambitious goals.

"In my opinion, we can improve last year," Sainz said. "It will not be easy, we will have a very tough and tough competition, but we are on our way and we will point to that."

Technical director James Key added: "You have to have a goal to work because you have to figure out where you should be. One of them is to get to the front, but that's a big step compared to where we are now."

"Doing that in a year would be a very welcome step, but huge."

The team says the "realistic goal,quot; is closing on Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari while remaining in fourth place in the midst of tough competition.

Its main rivals in 2020 may be Renault, which supplies their engines and is expected to lead the midfield in 2019 before the resurgence of McLaren.

"I think they will be tough competitors this year, and so will the rest of the field," Brown said. "The reality is that we have to try to improve where we were last year.

"But there is a big gap with the third and, although the points seem to be comfortably in the room, I can tell you that we don't feel comfortable during the season."

"Renault has two great drivers, a difficult team (to beat) and teams in sixth, seventh and eighth. Everyone took turns being the fourth fastest team at one point last year, so everyone is able to be there. "

What changes have been made to a new car & # 39; very different & # 39 ;?

Key is a highly respected technical director who joined McLaren last year, so the MCL35 is the first one built under his direction.

"We tried to get where we were going last year and then we added what we felt opportunities we couldn't unlock in the MCL34 (last year's car)," he said.

It has a bold matte appearance, similar to Red Bull and Ferrari, and is thin and narrow with its design.

Key said the paint job had "technical and weight benefits," while also talking in detail about the new car:

"We have changed some areas, the body is following a trend that I think we are seeing more and more, with a very narrow sidepod, which is an exercise in packaging.

"You have to plan well for such things because it involves a large part of the engine installation, etc.

"We have done a similar exercise with the gearbox, to try to match that philosophy."

"In the back, there has also been a lot of work on the suspension. So from the cab backwards, it's a very different approach to what we had before."

A very different approach, but McLaren will expect similar results along the way.

