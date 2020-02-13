McLaren becomes matte with the amazing MCL35 car for F1 2020

%MINIFYHTML2985675482296db99a811f9df632687311% %MINIFYHTML2985675482296db99a811f9df632687312%







McLaren has revealed a striking and elegant MCL35 for the 2020 season, with a matte finish for the first time, as they tried to continue their F1 revival.

The famous Woking team, which with 20 championships is the second most successful team in Formula 1, hopes to start this year after its best final of the hybrid era in 2019.

Drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris were present to reveal the car at the team's glittering MTC headquarters with the blue and papaya livery now restored from the team with a matte, rather than glossy finish, of Red Bull and Ferrari.

"It is important that we do not get carried away by the step we could take last year," team leader Andreas Seidl told Sky Sports News.

"Everyone is trying to do exactly the same step we want to do. We look forward to a very tough battle with all these teams we were fighting last year."

"But for me it is simply important to focus on ourselves: we definitely want to take the next step as a team in terms of car performance, but also in terms of how we care about competing and how we run on race weekends." I am very happy with what I have seen during the winter in the progress we have made as a team. "

Zak Brown said: "We are starting with our path back to the front."

Can McLaren continue impressive reconstruction?

After three seasons plagued by Honda engines, McLaren took a big step forward in his second campaign driven by Renault, as they finished fourth in the standings, somewhat further back than Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull, but comfortably ahead of their rivals in The midfield.

It was a year of improvements and an impressive start to a new era when Sainz and Norris started running in their first year at McLaren, the first one securing the team's first podium since 2014 and the second enjoying a dazzling rookie season when it was a Teen. .

There were also more changes behind the scenes, and the MCL35 is the first car designed under the leadership of the highly qualified technical director James Key.

McLaren's goal with the new car will be to maintain his position at the head of the midfield and make a profit on the & # 39; three big & # 39; that are coming before the main rule changes occur in 2021.

They are switching to Mercedes engines for that season, which means that 2020 will be their last year with Renault, which are probably their main rivals on the track.

