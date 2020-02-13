Matt Kuchar directs Genesis Invitational; Tiger Woods lags behind after opening round 69

%MINIFYHTMLca46a1bbf7e4f222f35a4dcfa659888a11% %MINIFYHTMLca46a1bbf7e4f222f35a4dcfa659888a12%

Matt Kuchar took a three-stroke lead after the first round of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday. Tiger Woods, meanwhile, started hot but vanished.

Kuchar loaded a 7 under par 64 to set the pace early at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

Kuchar, who was part of the triumphant Tiger Woods Presidents Cup team in Melbourne in December, has not had a solo victory since the Sony Open 2019 in Hawaii over a year ago.

But Kuchar had a good start on Thursday. The nine-time PGA Tour champion was ghost-free, as he made seven birdies to lead the standings ahead of Lee Kyoung-hoon, Russell Henley, Wyndham Clark, Adam Schenk and Harold Varner III.

The event has attracted a field full of stars: it is one of the five tournaments that the PGA Tour granted him an invitation status, and the four-time main champion Rory McIlroy is in dispute.

World No. 1 McIlroy recorded two eagles, a pair of bogeys and a birdie for a 3 under par 68 on day 1. McIlroy leads a group of 10 players tied for seventh, including Jason Day and Patrick Reed.

Woods is one more blow back after a 2 below 69. The 15-time main winner hesitated after a brilliant start in his quest for an inaugural Genesis Invitational trophy.

The American superstar made an eagle in her first hole, opening a tournament with an eagle for the second time since 2003. It was the fourth eagle of her career in Riviera.

Woods bore two birdies in addition to the eagle on an impeccable nine front before fading after the spin. Bogeyed twice in the last nine, including 18.

The great Kobe Bryant of Los Angeles Lakers, who died in a helicopter accident along with his 13-year-old daughter, Giannia, and seven other people last month, was honored throughout the tour.

There was a flag in the colors of the Lakers and the number 8 of Bryant. Brooks Koepka wore hats inspired by the five-time NBA champion.

Former World No. 1 Koepka, the current champion J.B. Holmes and Justin Rose are among the players with less than 2, while 2018 winner Dustin Johnson, two-time champion Phil Mickelson, three-time winner Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth finished on day 1.