Match report – Wigan 32-10 Toronto

See the highlights of Wigan's victory over the visiting Wolfpack in the third round of the Betfred Super League.

Bevan French and Liam Farrell doubled to help the Wigan Warriors beat a Toronto Wolfpack 32-10 in Thursday's Super League game.

For the third time in so many games since winning the promotion, Toronto took the lead when Matty Russell finished in the left corner after a period of pressure.

But Harry Smith's first attempt of the season for the Warriors and the French score, converted by Zak Hardaker, saw the hosts gather to lead 10-4 in the break.

Harry Smith opened the scoring with his first attempt of the season for Wigan

A converted score from Bodene Thompson made Wolfpack level again after the restart, but French's second, plus Farrell's double and a brilliant final from Joe Burgess, closed the victory for the Warriors.

Jon Wilkin also didn't help Toronto to have to retire just before the initial serve at DW Stadium, and then James Cunningham and Gadwin Springer suffered injuries that ended the game during the game.

Already without Sonny Bill Williams after the former All Black flew back to New Zealand for the birth of his fourth child, Toronto coach Brian McDermott was forced to recruit Gary Wheeler, the 18th Toronto man, in the bank before Cunningham tensed the hamstrings and Springer failed his head injury assessment.

To make matters worse, the unfortunate Canadian club finished the game with 12 men after the Hakim Miloudi center was defeated by a great tackle that reduced the participation of Wigan captain Sean O & # 39; Loughlin in his 400th Super League game .

Bevan French dives to try against Toronto

Visitors were forced to absorb early pressure on their line before taking advantage of a couple of penalties to generate their own momentum.

Half of the first half was worth it when the ball returned from Josh McCrone's high kick to the corner for the former Warriors end, Russell, to land.

Blake Wallace, playing in the deadlock in the absence of the injured Joe Mellor, was wide with the attempt of conversion and Wigan reached the level six minutes later when Willie Isa, the second rower, was discharged from the tack near the Toronto line for Get a young medium. Smith to try.

A sublime inner ball from the always dangerous Farrell got French to try again for the second time, which put the Warriors in front and Hardaker added the goal.

Liam Farrell grabbed two late attempts for Wigan

Leading 10-4 at the break, Wigan seemed ready to go further when Jackson Hastings broke the first line of defense and found Farrell only for referee Chris Kendall to rule a forward pass and Wolfpack took full advantage of the off.

The pillar Adam Sidlow made his way over the Wigan line without being able to land the ball and Thompson of the second row reached the end of a pass from the record player Gareth O & # 39; Brien to score the second attempt of his team.

Wallace's successful conversion tied the scores at 10-10, but Wigan's end, Burgess, had an exciting 80-meter attempt at the counterattack after French quickly restarted 20 meters and Hastings combined to free him.

Hardaker kicked his second goal and French took the Hastings pass to fake it in his second attempt to tip the game firmly towards Wigan.

Wolfpack players quickly got tired by then and couldn't stop Wigan from hitting his lead after Miloudi was shown a yellow card after 74 minutes, with Farrell landing twice in three minutes and Hardaker taking his goal account to four.

Party reaction

1:52 The man of the game, Bevan French, reflects on a much improved performance of Wigan Warriors when they beat Toronto Wolfpack 32-10 in Thursday's Super League game. The man of the game, Bevan French, reflects on a much improved performance of Wigan Warriors when they beat Toronto Wolfpack 32-10 in Thursday's Super League game.

2:28 Wolfpack coach Brian McDermott says that the last 20 minutes of Toronto's loss to Wigan gave a final score & # 39; uneven & # 39 ;. Wolfpack coach Brian McDermott says that the last 20 minutes of Toronto's loss to Wigan gave a final score & # 39; uneven & # 39 ;.