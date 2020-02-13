Marriage of the "green card,quot; worries friends – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
Dear Amy: My dear friend of almost 40 years is preparing to marry a young man he met on the Internet!

My friend, "Frederick," is a stylist in his 60s, who has never had luck in love. Their longest relationship was 25 years ago and lasted only three months. He has never lived with anyone. After building a successful salon, he is now about to retire, owns his own house and has a good nest.

Unfortunately, he is alone and vulnerable.

Frederick recently shared with some of his closest friends that he had met a 26-year-old "Juan,quot; at a dating site. Juan is from an impoverished country known for its violent culture. They have met in person only twice at a resort in Florida, and have apparently "clicked,quot;, sexually and otherwise.

Now Frederick is in a world of fantasy and romance. He plans to sponsor Juan, bring him to the United States next month and transfer him to his home where they will share a room.

I convinced Frederick to verify Juan's background, which revealed that he had been essentially sincere in describing his background, but the report strongly warned that his poor country has a craft industry that seeks US citizens for green card marriages.

On one level, Frederick acknowledges that he is literally courting disasters and anguish, but he is dizzying talking about his next wedding and honeymoon with this virtual stranger (who is young enough to be his grandson).

Frederick is very sensitive and has asked for my advice, but clearly does not want to hear it. He has a "yes, but,quot; for every concern raised by me or others.

Did we just see this ship hit the iceberg? There is nothing we can do?

– Good friend

Dear friend: Yes, you will see this ship crashing into the iceberg, but you must do it from your own lifeboat, floating patiently and ready for a rescue, if necessary.

