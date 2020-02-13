Marriage of the "green card,quot; worries friends – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My dear friend of almost 40 years is preparing to marry a young man he met on the Internet!

My friend, "Frederick," is a stylist in his 60s, who has never had luck in love. Their longest relationship was 25 years ago and lasted only three months. He has never lived with anyone. After building a successful salon, he is now about to retire, owns his own house and has a good nest.

Unfortunately, he is alone and vulnerable.

Frederick recently shared with some of his closest friends that he had met a 26-year-old "Juan,quot; at a dating site. Juan is from an impoverished country known for its violent culture. They have met in person only twice at a resort in Florida, and have apparently "clicked,quot;, sexually and otherwise.

Now Frederick is in a world of fantasy and romance. He plans to sponsor Juan, bring him to the United States next month and transfer him to his home where they will share a room.

I convinced Frederick to verify Juan's background, which revealed that he had been essentially sincere in describing his background, but the report strongly warned that his poor country has a craft industry that seeks US citizens for green card marriages.

On one level, Frederick acknowledges that he is literally courting disasters and anguish, but he is dizzying talking about his next wedding and honeymoon with this virtual stranger (who is young enough to be his grandson).

Frederick is very sensitive and has asked for my advice, but clearly does not want to hear it. He has a "yes, but,quot; for every concern raised by me or others.

Did we just see this ship hit the iceberg? There is nothing we can do?

– Good friend

Dear friend: Yes, you will see this ship crashing into the iceberg, but you must do it from your own lifeboat, floating patiently and ready for a rescue, if necessary.

"Frederick,quot; trusted your advice enough to follow a background check, so he is actually listening to you.

You must accept their romantic choices, however disastrous they may seem, and limit your advice to practical matters. This is equivalent to throwing a buoy that saves his life. You should legally safeguard your financial assets, businesses and properties, as a cover against your somewhat uncertain romantic future.

Stay close to Frederick and meet his new partner. Their friendships offer an important emotional support system.

Dear Amy: Recently, my husband received a text message from a co-worker, who is also married, and she gave him little hearts at the end of the text.

I feel that this is not only unprofessional, but also a personal violation.

I asked him to please address it and he said he would. He has not. Your thoughts?

– Wonder Woman

Dear I ask: Here is a little story: Years ago, my husband (a builder who spends his days working in his van) ended a phone call with a subcontractor saying, "I love you, honey." I had just hung up the phone with me and … it just flew.

My point is that if someone sends many text messages, it is possible that small heart emojis basically fly away. Or, if this colleague was asking her husband for a work-related favor, heart emojis could have been her (clumsy) way of saying "please,quot; or "thank you." I agree that this is not commercial.

One way that her husband might have to "address it,quot; would be not to address it at all, but basically ignore it and kick the emojis along the way, deciding to address it only if it is repeated or seems to evolve into inappropriate flirting. Is this what you have decided to do? You could ask him.

Meanwhile, I don't think you should worry about that.

Dear Amy: "Anonymous,quot; wrote to you, complaining about her boyfriend, that she didn't want her photo published on her Instagram account.

Everything about this letter shouted "narcissistic." Thank you for calling her about her need to violate her privacy for her own bragging rights.

– Fed up

Dear Fed Up: What "Anonymous,quot; didn't seem to realize is that she can have this both ways. You can enjoy your curated life on Instagram, and you can enjoy the relationship with your boyfriend. She simply can't do both on the same channel.

