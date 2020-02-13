Maro Itoje says he is against the publication of player salaries | Rugby Union News







Maro Itoje would oppose that the salaries of players in the Gallagher Premier League be made public as a measure to provide greater transparency in their clubs' adherence to salary cap regulations.

The Saracens will be relegated to the second level of the English rugby club at the end of the season for repeatedly violating the £ 7 million limit imposed on the 12 sides in the top category.

The salary limit system is being reviewed independently, and a possible future recommendation is the publication of all salaries, as is common in American team sports such as the NFL.

Itoje, however, believes it would be a step too far.

"I'm sure it works in many different places, but, believe it or not, when it comes to finances I am a fairly private person," said the England lock.

"On an individual level, I don't want anyone or everyone to know exactly what I am earning, but fortunately we are not public officials, well, I am not yet one! So I don't think there is a real one. I need that.

"Obviously there is a salary cap manager and that is your job to make sure everything is as it should be."

None of the Saracens' players are to blame for the salary cap violations, but, in the report of the infringements of the last three seasons, evidence was presented showing that Itoje had been paid 1.6 million pounds for a 30% share of your image rights.

An alternative valuation commissioned by Premier Rugby Limited estimated that Itoje received an overpayment of £ 800,000 and, therefore, this amount was considered a salary.

When asked if he still has business with former owner and president of Saracens, Nigel Wray, who financed the club, Itoje explained: "Nothing has changed.

"When I entered them, everyone was, as far as I knew, above the board. There was no intention or even a thought that this was not above the board.

"Nothing I entered was intended to … there was no idea that the salary cap manager would not allow it.

"Obviously, the situation is very different now. It is very clear that, whatever you do, you have to have it checked by the salary cap manager. That is the reality of the situation."