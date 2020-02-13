Mark Cavendish's Tour de France venue is not guaranteed, says Bahrain Chief McLaren | Cycling news

%MINIFYHTML82e054b024c68cf98e58ebf81f865f6311% %MINIFYHTML82e054b024c68cf98e58ebf81f865f6312%

British sprint specialist Mark Cavendish is not guaranteed to compete in the Tour de France with Bahrain McLaren and must win his place on the team by winning World Tour events before the race in June and July, general manager Rod Ellingworth said .

The & # 39; Manx Missile & # 39 ;, which has won 30 stages of the Tour de France, is part of a list of teams that includes the Spanish Mikel Landa, the Dutch Wout Poels and the winner of the 2019 Dylan Tour stage Teuns of Belgium.

Cavendish, 34, has struggled with his physical condition since he was diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr virus in 2017. He also missed the 2019 Tour when he was left out of the Dimension Data team.

"No one is guaranteed for the Tour. It's a certain type of Tour this year, and I'm not afraid to say it's an excellent Tour de France for Mikel Landa," Ellingworth told Cycling News.

"For Mark, if he is winning and performing well, why would we not think about taking that trip and trying to be the best stage winner in the history of the Tour de France?

"He knows it will be a difficult challenge. If he is winning at the World Circuit level, why don't we take him?"

Cavendish, who worked with Ellingworth on British Cycling, pursues the record of 34 stage wins by Belgian Eddy Merckx and is ready to compete in the UAE Tour later this month.

"In terms of your health, we have now checked that box," Ellingworth added. "I had really fought from time to time. That's what that virus does, it limits you, you can't go deeper, you can't go back day after day."

"But he has been training well for four months, so that's good. Then you have the race condition, he hasn't been there for a while, but we've checked that box now."

This year's Tour will take place from June 27 to July 19.