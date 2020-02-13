Many California retailers tease the bottle and can recycle the law – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – California sees itself as the greenest state, but when it comes to recycling bottles and cans, it's really far from that, KPIX discovered in a covert investigation.

Most employees don't know why, and many consumers don't either: if you paid a deposit for bottles and cans, you're supposed to get your money back. It is part of the California 33-year bottle bill. But don't expect quiet navigation, because many retailers are breaking the law.

Greg Wright found out by bad times when the recycling kiosk in the parking lot of his neighborhood grocery store closed last August. It is a long time bottle and can redeem. "I don't need the money, but I don't want to give it to the health department," Wright said.

Then he called Sacramento. "I said,‘ Hey, what's going on? How do I have to drive an hour to recycle a can or a bottle? "And they answered me and said," Well, you don't, "Wright said.

Cal Recycle, the agency that oversees recycling in the state, told him he could redeem his cans right there at his Lucky supermarket. But when he entered, he said "nobody in the store knew anything."

"‘ We don't do that, ’was the answer I got," Wright said.

It turns out that retailers became the mandatory recyclers of the last resort last year, when 300 Replanet recycling kiosks were closed in supermarket parking lots across the state.

This is how the law works: if there is nowhere to recycle within a half-mile radius of a retailer, known as a "convenience zone," then that retailer has to recover his bottles and cans and return his money, unless You pay the state a fee of $ 100 per day to opt out.

Not all bottles and cans are the same. Those with a CA CRV label can be redeemed for 5 or 10 cents, depending on size. Most drinks are included. The main exceptions are 100% fruit and vegetable juices in containers of 46 ounces or more, milk bottles and wine bottles.

In the Bay Area, hundreds of stores are on the state's mandatory list of recyclers, from supermarkets to pharmacies and service stations. But our undercover investigation found that many do not follow the rules.

KPIX randomly selected 20 stores in five counties in the Bay Area. Our first stop was at Walmart in Pleasanton, where a manager said: "We don't do recycling."

We mentioned that a sign at the door tells customers to go to Replanet down the street, but that the company is out of business. The manager would not move. "No, we do not," he said.

The same answer came in another Walmart across the bay in Mountain View.

In a 7-Eleven in Santa Clara, the employee simply ignored us, even though the sign at his front door clearly says that his shop must redeem all CRVs. In another 7-Eleven in Pleasant Hill, the employee apologized more. "I have no idea how to do that," he said.

He pointed us across the street to a Safeway store, where we had no better luck. "We don't have recycling for these things here," said one employee.

Two other Safeways we visited said they pay the $ 100 fine per day to opt out, but Cal Recycle says no.

CVS Pharmacy in San Bruno did trade, perhaps because last December Cal Recycle imposed a $ 3.6 million fine for "not,quot; doing so.

And Trader Joe's in Menlo Park went further by helping us sort out our hiding place.

But the biggest surprise of all was in a Walgreens in Sunnyvale, where the store manager took our bottles and then threw us a zinger. "What do you do with them?" we asked.

His answer: “He goes to the dump. I have no way of giving it back to anyone. "

In total, 9 out of 20 retailers we visited refused to redeem our bottles and cans, even though the state requires them to do so.

William Mar, a former employee of the San Francisco neighborhood supermarket, Cal Mart, is not surprised. "It's a loss in terms of cash, money and it's a loss in terms of storing garbage outside," Mar said.

He said Cal Mart has chosen to redeem bottles and cans because, as a small supermarket, he can't pay the $ 100 fine per day. But it's an intensive job and, anyway, he doesn't think he's doing anybody any good.

“I think the system itself has failed the people of the state of California. It's just a tax, "said Mar.

In a statement, the California Grocers Association said: "Supermarkets are trying to do their best in a situation that was not designed for food retailers to also become recyclers for cans and bottles."

As for Greg Wright, after complaining for months, he can now redeem bottles and cans in "his,quot; Lucky store. "The end result for me is that, if they charge me a penny for a can, and the regulation says I get my nickel back, then I want to get it back," said Wright.

One might wonder what retailers do with redeemed bottles and cans. As KPIX witnessed in person, at least one store, Walgreens in Sunnyvale, throws them away.

The merchant Joe in Menlo Park told us they pay for additional recycling on the sidewalk. Technically, that is also a violation; The state says they are supposed to take them to a certified recycling center, which can be a lot to ask for.

In total, there are 4,455 retailers in California who must redeem bottles and cans. Cal Recycle has the task of enforcing the laws of CRV. Last year he conducted 2,556 inspections and issued 161 rape notices that resulted in fines of $ 55,400.

List of the 20 sites visited by KPIX:

Safe path, 5290 Diamond Heights Blvd, San Francisco (NOT RECYCLED) Walmart, 4501 Rosewood Dr, Pleasanton (NOT RECYCLED) 7 Eleven, 601 Patterson Blvd, Pleasant Hill (NOT RECYCLED) Safe path, 600 Patterson Blvd, Pleasant Hill (NOT RECYCLED) Lucky Store, 1590 Sycamore ave, Hercules Lucky Store, 1530 Fitzgerald Dr, Pinole Lunardi, 1085 Flea Mall, Belmont CVS Pharmacy, 10 Bayhill Shopping Center, San Bruno Mollie Stone Market, 27 Bayhill Shopping Center, San Bruno Cal Mart supermarket, 3585 California St, San Francisco objective2675 Geary Blvd, San Francisco help ritual, 20572 Homestead Rd, Cupertino Safe path, 3970 Rivermark Plaza, Santa Clara (NOT RECYCLED) 7 Eleven, 3580 Monroe St, Santa Clara (NOT RECYCLED) Walgreens, 780 E. The Royal Road, Sunnyvale Cabbages111 E. The Royal Road, Sunnyvale Walmart, 600 Showers Dr, Mountain View (NOT RECYCLED) Joe Merchant720 Menlo Ave, Menlo Park Pak N ’Save3889 San Pablo Ave, Emeryville (NOT RECYCLED) Encinal Market3211 Encinal Ave, Alameda (NOT RECYCLED)

Declaration of Luck:

“Our company's policy is, and always has been, to recover recyclable materials in stores under AB 2020, which means that there is no external recycler that serves the convenience zone. If our Hercules store was not recovering, that was a mistake on the part of the store and we regret the inconvenience caused to our buyers. "(Victoria Castro, Public Affairs Manager)

Declaration of Safe path:

“There are complexities with the state's CRV swap requirement that have led to confusion within the industry and, unfortunately, to some mistakes by retailers. There was a misunderstanding in the three Safeway stores he visited. We are in the process of retraining employees in the places necessary to accept the CRV swap. "- Wendy Gutshall, Director of Public and Government Affairs for Safeway

Declaration of Walgreens:

“In accordance with state law, Walgreens stores that enter the California Redemption Value Program are choosing to accept returned bottles and cans or opt out of participating in accordance with the requirements of the state program. We continue to educate and reinforce the program requirements for our team members. (Alexandra Brown, Walgreens Corporate Media Relations)

Note: Walmart and 7-Eleven did not respond.

Link to the Cal Recycle website where consumers can verify which retailers in their zip code should exchange for bottles and cans: https://www2.calrecycle.ca.gov/BevContainer/RecyclingCenters/

* Click on "Recycle,quot; and then click on the link: "Find Redemption Retailers in the Store,quot;