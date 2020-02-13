Man steals $ 1K in Sratchers from Yucaipa liquor store – Up News Info Los Angeles

– San Bernardino deputies posted a video on Wednesday with the hope that someone will recognize the trapped man stealing Scratchers worth more than $ 1,000.

Police said the suspect entered Hal’s Liquor in the 12000 block of California Street shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

The suspect, described as a 25-year-old black man with a tall, thin build, then pointed out something behind the counter to distract the employee.

When the employee turned his head, the video shows the suspect sliding several cases full of Scratchers, valued at more than $ 1,000, from the counter.

Anyone who recognizes the man was asked to call the Yucaipa station of the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department at 909-918-2305.