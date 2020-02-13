Man shot by police during alleged stabbing in Fields Corner on bail

The man shot in the leg by the police After allegedly stabbing another man several times and then attempting to attack a police officer with the knife Monday night at the corner of the Dorchester Fields, he is on bail of $ 100,000.

%MINIFYHTML9edc646f6e31604f55eb8a9b5b6dbb8c11% %MINIFYHTML9edc646f6e31604f55eb8a9b5b6dbb8c12%

Luis Gomes, 32, faces assault charges with the intention of killing and assaulting with a dangerous weapon.. He pleaded not guilty from a room at the Boston Medical Center during his reading of charges on Wednesday, according to The Boston Globe. Gomes reportedly tried to speak during the procedure but was silenced by his lawyer.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Balloon reported. Apparently, Gomes and another man, in his 40s, were fighting, as witnessed by patrol officers. Then, according to reports, the police saw Gomes start stabbing the victim, according to WBZ.

"An officer physically tried to separate the suspect who was carrying a knife from stabbing the victim further," Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said at a press conference, WBZ said. “It was a very violent attack. In fact, the victim was stabbed in the neck and twice in the back and, again, that officer tried to physically intervene and eliminate that suspect from the victim. That was in vain. "

When Gomes allegedly tried to stab one of the officers, the officer's partner used his service weapon to shoot Gomes in the leg.

None of the officers were injured, according to the Balloon.