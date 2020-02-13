Man dies in custody after being administered naloxone, hit in the face by an officer – Up News Info Philly

%MINIFYHTML94142aa3e1923f26d526a0a944c5acee11% %MINIFYHTML94142aa3e1923f26d526a0a944c5acee12%

PHILADELPHIA (Up News Info) – Philadelphia police said a man died in police custody on Wednesday. Police responded to the parking lot of a Rite Aid at 4600 N. Broad St. shortly after 5:15 p.m. Wednesday for a radio call from a hospital case.

The new police commissioner is already approaching the incident. Danielle Outlaw says the police department plans to be very transparent about the investigation while investigating what caused the man's death.

Upon arrival, police say a crowd gathered around a 28-year-old shirtless man who lay between two parked cars. Police say a pharmacist administered naloxone to the man before his arrival.

“It seemed he was dying when I looked in the cars and saw him. Then I went into the store and went out again and he was lying on the floor. The cops were there trying to help him, ”said a witness who did not want to be identified.

The man stirred, shouted and hit cars and the ground with his body, according to police.

Police say officers tried to put the man in handcuffs for security reasons and during the fight, a 31-year-old officer hit the man in the face.

The man was handcuffed and transported to the Albert Einstein Medical Center.

Authorities say the man stopped responding while going to the hospital and could not be resurrected. He was pronounced dead by doctors just before 6 p.m.

"Any loss of life brings pain, sadness and questions to everyone involved," Outlaw said. “We will carry out a thorough, complete and objective investigation. Currently, because the encounter involved an application of force, the officer involved has been placed in a state of administrative duty as the investigation progresses. In addition, the Department is reviewing existing policies and procedures regarding the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. "

Rite Aid does not comment on the investigation, but a spokesman says it is not against the protocol that his employees use naloxone in an overdose victim on the property of Rite Aid.

The police have not disclosed any information about the identity of the victim.

Kimberly Davis of CBS3 contributed to this report.