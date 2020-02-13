Man dies in an accident on icy roads south of St. Cloud – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Authorities say icy roads were a factor on Wednesday in a fatal accident in central Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 15, just south of St. Cloud.

%MINIFYHTML564e5eea4c53015d1a3feac27fb7ed9013% %MINIFYHTML564e5eea4c53015d1a3feac27fb7ed9014%

A van traveling north on the road crashed into a piece of ice near the intersection of County Road 8 and collided with a Buick sedan.

%MINIFYHTML564e5eea4c53015d1a3feac27fb7ed9015% %MINIFYHTML564e5eea4c53015d1a3feac27fb7ed9016%

Murdered was the Buick driver, identified as a 67-year-old Kimball man.

The truck driver, a 57-year-old man from Rice, suffered non-fatal injuries and was hospitalized in St. Cloud.

The State Patrol says that alcohol may have played a role in the collision.