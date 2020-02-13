Man arrested for posting videos on social media in response to the student's photo with the Confederate flag, the swastika – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLd7cb81ba278322abf6d38ae481711e2d11% %MINIFYHTMLd7cb81ba278322abf6d38ae481711e2d12%

– A man was arrested on Wednesday after driving through the parking lot at Martin Luther King High School in Riverside and recording himself talking about racist harassment on campus.

"Here is zone zero," said Maurice Gamble, 38, of Riverside, in one of the videos.

Some parents considered that phrase a terrorist threat. Police said it was posted online in response to a photo taken off campus, but distributed to other students, showing classmates posing in front of a Trump 2020 banner, a Confederate flag and one of them holding a swastika

"It was horrible, and it was wrong," said one student. “No one should have published that. It is not a joke."

That student said everyone on campus was talking about the photo, but it was Gamble's social media posts that were disturbing enough that there was a 20% drop in attendance on Wednesday.

"It was very empty and there was a feeling of tension," said the student.

The school principal originally sent a video message about the photo. The district did not say if it is a disciplinary action against adolescents, but several parents said some of them were suspended.

"We had a very small group of children who made a really bad decision, a really insensitive decision," said Ryan Railsback, a Riverside officer.

Railsback said the students did not commit a crime by taking the picture, but said Gamble had previously taken a video inside a gun shop.

"A review of the suspect's records shows that he turns out to be a former criminal," Railsback said.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the man's house and said they found several firearms inside. The man has been accused of being a criminal in possession of a firearm and making criminal threats.

"I think we should learn from that," said the student. "And it should never happen again."