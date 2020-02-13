Man arrested for posting videos on social media in response to the student's photo with the Confederate flag, the swastika – Up News Info Los Angeles

"Here is zone zero," said Maurice Gamble, 38, of Riverside, in one of the videos.
Some parents considered that phrase a terrorist threat. Police said it was posted online in response to a photo taken off campus, but distributed to other students, showing classmates posing in front of a Trump 2020 banner, a Confederate flag and one of them holding a swastika
"It was horrible, and it was wrong," said one student. “No one should have published that. It is not a joke."
That student said everyone on campus was talking about the photo, but it was Gamble's social media posts that were disturbing enough that there was a 20% drop in attendance on Wednesday.
"It was very empty and there was a feeling of tension," said the student.
The school principal originally sent a video message about the photo. The district did not say if it is a disciplinary action against adolescents, but several parents said some of them were suspended.
"We had a very small group of children who made a really bad decision, a really insensitive decision," said Ryan Railsback, a Riverside officer.
Railsback said the students did not commit a crime by taking the picture, but said Gamble had previously taken a video inside a gun shop.
"A review of the suspect's records shows that he turns out to be a former criminal," Railsback said.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the man's house and said they found several firearms inside. The man has been accused of being a criminal in possession of a firearm and making criminal threats.
"I think we should learn from that," said the student. "And it should never happen again."