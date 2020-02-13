Malika Haqq is sincere with O.T. Genasis's relationship in the middle of pregnancy reveals the baby's name

%MINIFYHTMLa9aeac07aac6a5aaab7b5df79a5c80b511% %MINIFYHTMLa9aeac07aac6a5aaab7b5df79a5c80b512%

The student of & # 39; Sky High & # 39; He posts a long message on his Instagram account along with a photo of her and the rapper together in his recent baby shower, which was presented by Khloe Kardashian.

Now that has been confirmed OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis they are the father of Malika Haqqunborn baby, the latter has become more open to share details about their relationship. The personality of the social networks was sincere about how the rapper has been supporting her during her pregnancy trip even though they are no longer in a relationship.

Taking Instagram on Wednesday, February 12, Malika wrote next to a photo of them together in her baby shower, "Relationships don't always work as we expect, but between love and friendship we have created a baby who will be here very soon. I've been single. the last 8 months, but I'm not alone. "

Malika continued to reveal that O.T. He accompanied her to the appointment with all her doctors "and above all she loved our son together while anticipating his arrival". She continued: "My priority in recent months has been to care for and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father. I thank God for the spirit that grows within me."

To conclude her long message, the best friend of Khloe Kardashian He revealed the name of his unborn baby. "The only thing that matters is that we are parents of Baby Flores," he wrote.

When she first revealed her pregnancy, Malika decided to keep her baby daddy's identity secret while rumors were circulating that O.T. It was she only confirmed it in her baby shower earlier this month. During the event that was organized by Khloe, Malika said she was "incredibly grateful to Odis Flores (the real name of OT) for (her) child."

OLD TESTAMENT. He also took his own page to confirm the rumors. Sharing on the photo-sharing platform a picture of him and Malika taken from the baby shower, he wrote: "My son is on his way … Give me a baby name now … GO!"