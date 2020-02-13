Malika Haqq – He's dating Baby Daddy O.T. Genasis or not?

Malika Haqq waits for her first child and, not long ago, confirmed that her baby daddy is none other than O.T. Genasis! That said, fans have naturally been wondering if the two are also in a romantic relationship at the moment or if they are simply co-parents.

Malika is only a few weeks away from giving birth to her and O.T. Genasis' first baby and it seems they are determined to raise him with mom and dad in their life!

However, that does not mean that the two parents are in a relationship.

Malika turned to social networks to write a message that made it very clear.

It reads: ‘Relationships don't always work the way we expect, but between love and friendship we have created a baby that will be here very soon. I've been single for the past eight months, but I'm by no means alone. "

‘OT and I have seen all the doctors and love our son together while we anticipate his arrival. My priority in recent months has been to care for and protect my unborn child. Out baby would not be who he is without his father. "

As you know, when he first announced that he was waiting last year, Malika decided to keep his son's father's name secret.

Most fans knew that their last public relationship was with O.T. but at the same time, it was possible that he had met another person and kept the relationship private.

Finally, people received their answers earlier this month after Malika's baby shower when she revealed who the father was.

During the shower, he delivered a moving speech and at some point mentioned that: "I am incredibly grateful to Odis Flores (the real name of OT) for my little one."



