Pregnant Malika Haqq He takes pride in his baby daddy.
Although she and the rapper OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis separated in June after two years together, the future parents will come together to raise their child.
"Relationships don't always work as we expect, but between love and friendship we have created a baby that will be here very soon," he wrote on Instagram. "I have been single for the last 8 months, but I am not alone. OT and I have seen all the doctors and above all we love our son together while we anticipate his arrival."
In fact, they know that fatherhood takes a town. "My priority in recent months has been to care for and protect my unborn child," he continued. "Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows within me. The only thing that matters is that we are parents of Baby Flores."
In September, the reality star shared that she was going to be a mother. "I listen to my heart, and I have decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I am pregnant!" she wrote on Instagram at that time "I didn't know when, I only knew one day. God said it was my turn, and I couldn't be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside me. I'm yours, baby, and you're mine. "
While the announcement excited best friend Khloe Kardashian– "My baby is having a baby!" he applauded, the news actually surprised Malika. After all, a year earlier, she had frozen her eggs.
"Deciding to freeze my eggs as a gift for me on my 35th birthday was pretty funny right now because I have eggs in the freezer that I could never use," he admitted. "I made a baby in love and those eggs were not necessary. It's funny how you plan and then life happens."
And while talking openly about her journey through pregnancy, the 36-year-old woman had kept her son's father's identity private. That is, until his luxurious baby shower last weekend, where he confirmed that he will share his future baby with his former rapper, born Odis Flores.
"If you brought me lunch or called me or sent me a text message," he said in a moving speech. "I am incredibly grateful to Odis Flores for my little son."
