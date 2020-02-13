Malika Haqq confirms that she is single but will raise her son with O.T. Genasis

Pregnant Malika Haqq He takes pride in his baby daddy.

Although she and the rapper OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis separated in June after two years together, the future parents will come together to raise their child.

"Relationships don't always work as we expect, but between love and friendship we have created a baby that will be here very soon," he wrote on Instagram. "I have been single for the last 8 months, but I am not alone. OT and I have seen all the doctors and above all we love our son together while we anticipate his arrival."

In fact, they know that fatherhood takes a town. "My priority in recent months has been to care for and protect my unborn child," he continued. "Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows within me. The only thing that matters is that we are parents of Baby Flores."