Malika Haqq confirms that she is single after revealing OT Genasis as the father of her unborn baby!

Malika Haqq recently confirmed rumors that her ex-boyfriend, OT Genasis, is the father of her unborn child, but Malika also wants the world to know that although they are still friends, she is definitely single.

"Relationships do not always work as we expect, but between love and friendship we have created a baby that will be here very soon. I have been single for the last 8 months, but I am not alone," he wrote. on Instagram next to a photo of them standing together in their baby shower.

Malika adds: "OT and I have treated all the doctors and especially we love our son together while we anticipate his arrival. My priority in recent months has been to care for and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows within me. The only thing that matters is that we are parents of Baby Flores. "

It seems that OT Genasis has been the perfect father-to-be.