Malika Haqq confirms that she is single after revealing OT Genasis as the father of her unborn baby!

Bradley Lamb
Malika Haqq recently confirmed rumors that her ex-boyfriend, OT Genasis, is the father of her unborn child, but Malika also wants the world to know that although they are still friends, she is definitely single.

"Relationships do not always work as we expect, but between love and friendship we have created a baby that will be here very soon. I have been single for the last 8 months, but I am not alone," he wrote. on Instagram next to a photo of them standing together in their baby shower.

