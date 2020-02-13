Malawians urge the president of the electoral commission to resign | Malawi News

Home Latest News Malawians urge the president of the electoral commission to resign | Malawi...

Hundreds of protesters have gathered in the capital of Malawi, Lilongwe, demanding the resignation of the president of the country's electoral commission.

Last week, the high court annulled the vote of last year's presidential elections, citing widespread, systematic and serious irregularities.

Laura Burdon-Manley of Al Jazeera has more.

