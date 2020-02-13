Mahmoud Charr willing to defend the title & # 39; regular & # 39; of the WBA against Dillian Whyte | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML3023ef7421f7d44e218497f3e5af2e6511% %MINIFYHTML3023ef7421f7d44e218497f3e5af2e6512%





Mahmoud Charr welcomes a possible fight with Dillian Whyte

Mahmoud Charr is willing to defend his title & # 39; regular & # 39; of the WBA against Dillian Whyte and believes that a qualifying victory will help secure a fight with Anthony Joshua.

The German-based Syrian heavyweight has not yet reached an agreement with Trevor Bryan after he was ordered to face the & # 39; interim champion & # 39; of the WBA, with Charr waiting to organize the fight in Dubai on April 11.

Whyte is about to end a fight with Alexander Povetkin, but named Charr on a list of possible opponents for this year, and & # 39; Diamond Boy & # 39; He has welcomed the talks about a fight in the UK in the near future.

"If the WBA does not accept Trevor Bryan, I want to fight (an opponent) among the top 15," said Charr Sky Sports "I have to have a fight back.

"Then I want to come to the UK and fight Dillian Whyte and knock out this guy, because I love Joshua."

Whyte might try to take off his belt & # 39; regulate & # 39; to WBA to Charr

Anthony Joshua has the belts & # 39; super & # 39 ;, FIB and OMB of the WBA

"I want the best heavyweight on the planet, which is Joshua right now."

"I know that when I fight in the UK, I can be the next Prince Naseem. All people will love it, because my heart is big, I am a fighter, I am not afraid of anyone and I fight against everyone in my career, I never say not.

"When he defeats Dillian Whyte in the United Kingdom, I will be the next great rival for Anthony Joshua."

Charr defeated Alexander Ustinov in points to claim the title & # 39; regular & # 39; of the AMB

Charr has not made a defense of the title since he claimed the belt & # 39; regular & # 39; of the WBA in November 2017, partly due to promotional disputes, along with a suspension for an adverse VADA drug test, which was later lifted by the WBA.

But the 35-year-old still wants to fight a big name in Britain after he was denied a fight with David Haye in 2013.

Charr said: "The fight against David Haye did not happen, because David Haye was injured.

"This was my first fight in the UK to get a big star in the UK, so everyone knows me. The fight was canceled."

David Haye's planned fight with Charr failed

"I hope in the future I can make a great fight there, because I love the United Kingdom, I love fans. The best boxing fans come from the United Kingdom."

Joshua, who holds the title of "super,quot; of the WBA and the IBF and WBO belts, hopes his next fight will be against the mandatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev in London.