Macron promises & # 39; fight of the century & # 39; against climate change | France news

%MINIFYHTMLba0d15639d7aaaa3beafe4783956354e11% %MINIFYHTMLba0d15639d7aaaa3beafe4783956354e12%

On Thursday, the leader of France called the battle against climate change and the destruction of the environment "the struggle of the century,quot;, after visiting a melted glacier in the French Alps.

But President Emmanuel Macron's tour of the Mer de Glace glacier and a carved ice cave near the mountainous city of Chamonix was condemned as an electoral trick by environmental activists. Critics accused Macron of using the icy photo session to polish his government's green credentials before the municipal elections in France next month.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLba0d15639d7aaaa3beafe4783956354e13% %MINIFYHTMLba0d15639d7aaaa3beafe4783956354e14%

Dressed in winter clothes, Macron listened attentively to the explanations on how the largest glacier in France had lost much of its splendor, retreating through its valley and losing so much thickness that the stairs that led it had to be extended.

%MINIFYHTMLba0d15639d7aaaa3beafe4783956354e15% %MINIFYHTMLba0d15639d7aaaa3beafe4783956354e16%

Macron said that seeing the retreat from the glacier brought home the "fear of its disappearance,quot; and a feeling of "our own vulnerability, the fragility of the landscape that, until a few decades ago, we thought was immutable."

"I deeply believe that this struggle, which is a long-term struggle, can also have concrete, tangible and visible results. It will be the struggle of the century, of our ability to invent new ways of living and doing sustainably." he said.

But Macron faces a vociferous opposition on multiple fronts on climate change. Activists say their lobbying for global action is not supported by sufficient measures by the French government to curb greenhouse gas emissions attributed to global warming. France is behind in its European commitments on renewable energy, according to Eurostat, it ranks second from below in the EU.

Macron has also delayed plans to reduce the share of French energy derived from nuclear energy from 71 percent to 50 percent by 10 years.

Beyond the government, opponents of France's yellow vest economic protest movement fiercely opposed Macron's efforts to increase fuel taxes to combat pollution, complaining that the measure penalized regular workers with tight budgets .

Environmental activists dismissed Macron's alpine visit as an unnecessary and cynical use of taxpayer-financed resources to try to deplete the support of pro-ecological candidates in the municipal elections in March.

"The government is trying to repaint its policies in green," said Julien Bayou, national secretary of the EELV ecology party.