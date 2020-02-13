Luka Doncic produces a dazzling performance when Dallas Mavericks defeat Sacramento Kings | NBA News

Luka Doncic produced a dazzling 33-point performance on his return from injury, which led the Dallas Mavericks to a resounding victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Before heading to the All-Star game to play with his basketball idol LeBron James, Doncic returned from an injury to try a match that is much more important to the Dallas feel.

Luka Doncic has returned from an injury and wasted no time to keep up with the Dallas Mavericks, including this ridiculous trick.



Doncic had 33 points and 12 rebounds after missing seven games with a sprained right ankle, while Porzingis contributed 27 points with 13 boards, which led the Mavericks to a 130-111 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. the night.

A Star Game opener who will play for the LeBron James team in his second season, Doncic added eight assists in the final game of the triple-double NBA leader before going to the All-Star weekend in Chicago, where He also plans to play in Rising. Stars game

Porzingis will be waiting when he returns after thriving as rarely before in his first season together, and after the 7ft 3in Latvian recorded the best three consecutive games of his career with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds with Doncic out.

"It's getting better and better," Doncic said about the couple playing together. "It's good when we both have those nights."

Luka Doncic found his Mavericks teammate Maxi Kleber with an excellent pass without looking at Dallas' comfortable win against Sacramento



Porzingis, who had five assists and three blocks, was 11 of 16 from the field with an emphatic transition overturn that pushed the Dallas leader to exceed 20 for the first time at 89-68 at the end of the third quarter.

"The game and communication and eye contact with each other throughout the game were offensive," coach Rick Carlisle said. "KP mixed rolls, pops. Luka was driving, backing away. And they were playing very well with each other. That's a great thing to watch, particularly at the break."

It is the second time that Doncic misses games with a sprained right ankle. He was out four games in December after being injured early in a loss to Miami, then he injured his ankle again in practice at the end of last month.

The highlights of the Sacramento Kings' visit to the Dallas Mavericks in week 17 of the NBA season.



Buddy Hield scored 22 points and De & # 39; Aaron Fox added 16 for the Kings, who were definitely left behind in the second quarter and were never closer to 11 points in the second half.

"For some reason, we don't feel the need to try to play a lot of defense tonight," coach Luke Walton said. "We couldn't stop their best players and when we did, we just didn't feel we had the passion and desire it takes to win, especially on the road, in this league."

The Mavericks finished with 34 assists, one out of their highest season. While Tim Hardaway scored 19 points, he also contributed six assists. Seth Curry matched that total by making his three triples and scoring 18.

"The ball moved freely all night, which was really good to see," Carlisle said.

