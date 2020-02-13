Longer and unnecessary stays in children's psychiatric hospitals – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – Up News Info 2 monitors your tax dollars.

There are thousands of nights that children languish in Illinois psychiatric hospitals, damaging them.

"There aren't many things that tell a child more powerfully & # 39; it doesn't matter & # 39;" said Cook County public guardian Charles Golbert.

It is assumed that visits by foster children to psychiatric hospitals last a few days, a maximum of 14 days

They stay in closed places all day; No electronics, no schooling, no sports and a minimum of family, friends or contact with others.

But when it's time to go, there's nowhere to go.

With a shortage of specialized foster homes and group homes in Illinois, they stay on average 39 days, 43 days and this year 57 days more when they should be discharged from the psychiatric hospital.

Experts said staying in the facility so long that isolating can create new problems for vulnerable youth, and creates high costs for Illinois taxpayers who pay the bill.

"They should be very indignant, this is a waste of their money," said Golbert.

The average home care for children in DCFS custody costs the state, at the high end, $ 224 per night.

Psychiatric hospitalizations cost $ 350 per night. They are $ 126 more per night, per child, for hospitalization that is no longer necessary.

How many nights does this happen?

From 2015 to 2017 there were 27,000 unnecessary nights in Illinois psychiatric hospitals, which cost taxpayers a total of $ 3.4 million.

“Add up to 27,000 thousand days, which are 73 years of children's lives. It's 73 years of lives of children locked up in a children's psychiatric hospital when they don't need to be there, "said Golbert.

Up News Info 2 contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services that cares about these children as to why it is happening.

The agency did not return to Up News Info 2.

Four years ago, DCFS disposed of 500 beds with plans for additional specialized adoptive homes.

Those houses were never built.

And these stays in the psychiatric hospital continue to skyrocket.