Lolita Kohler, 71, beaten and killed in Wisconsin after a car got stuck in the snow

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A woman from Wisconsin is dead after being hit by a vehicle after Thursday morning.

The Barron County Sheriff's Office says it happened just north of Almena on Highway P.

%MINIFYHTMLc2a99c8662445258bb8685a4df7c14db11% %MINIFYHTMLc2a99c8662445258bb8685a4df7c14db12%

Lolita Kohler, 71, was beaten and killed when she got out of her car after she got stuck in a snowstorm. A 20-year-old girl from Turtle Lake was driving the vehicle that hit her.

Authorities say road conditions and drifting snow contributed to the accident.