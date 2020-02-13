Liverpool Women 2 – 3 Women Arsenal

Vivianne Miedema scored twice, as Arsenal, third classified, won a 3-2 victory against Liverpool, which is second from below, in the Women's Super League.

Liverpool opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a composite finish of the promising English international Rinsola Babajide U21.

However, the leadership did not last long, with the top scorer of WSL, Miedema, equaling from a delivery of the right in the 31st minute before Jordan Nobbs led the visitors to the front two minutes later.

Image:

Miedema is the top scorer of the WSL



Liverpool, host of the game in Chester due to problems with the field at Prenton Park, responded well and, in the halftime blow, Rachel Furness found the net with an excellent left-handed shot at the level.

Arsenal lost Beth Mead to a knee injury early in the second half, but hit his winner in the 78th minute, when Dutch forward Miedema scored a header after another center from the right side.