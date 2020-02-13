Live match preview – Hull City vs Swansea 02.22.2020

Hull will face Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship on Friday night, live at Sky Sports Football.

Team news

The helmet chief, Grant McCann, has received a rare increase in injuries with three of his squads returning to training. Defenders Ryan Tafazolli and Matthew Pennington and midfielder Kevin Stewart were among the 12 players who lost defeat to Blackburn on Tuesday, but all are happy to return.

That news will be a relief to McCann, who this week discovered that Eric Lichaj and Herbie Kane will miss the rest of the season for ankle ligament injuries. Jon Toral returns to training, but the match comes too early for him, while Jordy de Wijs, Reece Burke, Martin Samuelsen and Angus MacDonald will return to training next week, with Josh Bowler and James Scott still out.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper suffered a blow this week with the news that George Byers will miss the rest of the season. The midfielder suffered an ankle sprain in defeat at home last weekend against Derby and now faces three months on the sidelines.

The Swan will again be without defender Mike van der Hoorn, who will start training again next week after a knee injury. Cooper has no concerns about new injuries.

Recent form

Hull has suffered a miserable start until 2020; Not only have they lost key players Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki, but they have lost five of their last six Championship games. The last one arrived on Tuesday night, when they were defeated 3-0 by Blackburn at Ewood Park.

Steve Cooper's Swansea is not in the best form either. The deadlock against QPR midweek was their fourth straight game without a victory, with the last victory on January 18 when they beat Wigan 2-1.

What the managers said …

Helmet Grant McCann: "Swansea is a good football team. Yes, they have had their own difficulties, but we must focus on ourselves and our performance, and we hope that some of the boys can regain their confidence."

"We need people to stand firm and take responsibility. They are a young group with an excellent work rate, but with young players sometimes inconsistencies arise, but it is our job to improve them."

Swansea & # 39; s Steve Cooper: "If we want to overcome that dotted line and reach the play-offs, we must all stay together and support each other. I will say the same to the players, myself and the staff: be strong, support each other, demand more and go go for it ".

"We have to go for this. If you can go to get things together, you give yourself a better chance."

Conversation point: Is Hull in trouble?

A season that once seemed promising has had a massive fall for Hull in recent weeks. Only one point has been collected in the last six games, and the club is no longer looking up. Confidence also fell to the ground after the departure of key men Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki on the day of the deadline.

There are now 10 points between them and the drop zone, which seems like a considerable gap, but it is one that can be chewed quickly if they keep losing. A little more than 40 points have been enough to keep you up to date in the last two campaigns, but Blackburn was relegated in 2017 with 51. A couple more wins should be the trick, but right now it's hard to see where they will come from. The side of Grant McCann.

Opta statistics

Hull has won nine of his last 11 home games in all competitions against Swansea (W9 D1 L1), winning the last four in a row.

Swansea is looking to complete a league double over Hull for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Hull has lost his last five home games in all competitions, his worst race at KC Stadium since September 2018 (six in a row).

Swansea has won only one of its last nine away games in all competitions (W1 D4 L4), a 1-0 win at Luton in December.

Swansea is undefeated in his four trips out of the league to Yorkshire this season, beating Leeds and tying with Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town.

Prutton's prediction

Casco seems to be in free fall at the moment. They were in a bad run before Kamil Grosicki and Jarrod Bowen left, now they seem to have no confidence.

Swansea has also fallen a bit. The arrivals of Conor Gallagher and Rhian Brewster have not inspired them so far. This could be anyway, but I will go back a little to Hull.

David Prutton predicts: 1-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)