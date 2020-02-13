Lionel Richie wishes his daughter Sofia "many failures,quot; with her acting career

Lionel Richie knows and understands the brutal realities involved in pursuing a career in the entertainment industry, and is not pampering his daughter Sofia, 21, when he goes to him for professional advice.

Sofia, who has been dating Scott Disick for almost three years, recently revealed that she is staying away from reality shows like keeping up with the Kardashians Y Flip it like Disick because she is focusing on her acting career. But Lionel said he wishes him "much failure, young man."

"We are in a business in which the way he recovers and,quot; yes, yes, yes "does not feel terrible, so it must be hit in the face," Lionel told reporters in a statement. American idol event. "I said:" You are going to have a little more different time because you come from a family where you expect a little more. ""

The four-time Grammy winner, who is also the father of Nicole Richie, 38, and Miles Richie, 25, recalled that when Nicole was four, she was part of a talent show. And, before going out to act, they announced her as "Lionel Richie's daughter,quot; and "froze."

Lionel said that Nicole told him he didn't want to be there, and he remembers that it was a "scary moment."

The 70-year-old music legend says that the best advice he can give to his children when it comes to showing business is "to give their best, give them attitude and kill them." Lionel says that Sofia has the attitude, adding that all her children have great attitudes when it comes to working in the industry. Lionel also noticed that Sofia can sing and act, and he is "very excited,quot; for her.

"Everyone takes a chance and I want them to do it now," Lionel said. "Sofia is fabulous right now."

Although Lionel is more than happy to give advice to his children about their careers, he does not do the same in regards to his personal life. Lionel Richie says that doesn't work, and parents will understand.

According to Persons In the magazine, Sofia Richie says that she is currently reading for papers that are similar to her, which makes them easy to interpret. He added that "really, really,quot; enjoys it.

The new season of American idol Starts Sunday, February 16 on ABC.



