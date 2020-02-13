Lil Nas X yells at Zaya Wade after a transgender announcement

During his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week, basketball legend Dwayne Wade revealed that his 12-year-old son presented himself as transgender. BET states that Wade and Gabrielle Union have received support since Dwayne made the revelation.

Lil Nas X, the rapper of "Old Town Road,quot;, is just one among many other celebrities who also offered support. During a conversation with TMZ, the rapper stated that he thought that obtaining parental support was especially important.

When asked for advice on what he would say to Zaya, Lil Nas X stated that it was crucial to "stay strong,quot;, because there will be difficult times ahead. In his social networks, Zaya shared that, it seemed stupid not to really be who he is.

Dwayne Wade fans know he has two children, a 6-year-old boy named Xavier and an 18-year-old Zaire. In November 2018, Union and Wade had their first baby together, Kaavia James, with the help of subrogation.

Zaire Wade yelled at Zaya on Instagram, stating that it didn't matter what anyone had to say about it. Earlier this year, Lil Nas X dealt with his own problems on social media, when Pastor Troy criticized the Grammys for giving him prizes.

Regardless of any setback the young rapper has received, one thing is clear: the Cyrus family supports him. On February 1, 2020, several media reported that Billy Ray Cyrus yelled at Lil Nas X and said he was like a family to them.

A report by Us magazine said the 58-year-old man made his comments in an interview in January. Cyrus added that he and his family cared and loved Lil Lil X so much. In addition, Cyrus expressed his gratitude to the young rapper for his contributions to the music scene.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X were winners of Grammys awards this year. They won for Best duo / pop group performance and also Best music video.



