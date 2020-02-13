Lil Nas X offers support to Dayaya Wade and Gabrielle Union's transgender daughter, Zaya

%MINIFYHTML0247051a36e50625f2361d051d653a9011% %MINIFYHTML0247051a36e50625f2361d051d653a9012%

The success creator of & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; He praises the 12-year-old boy formerly known as Zion and reminds him that & # 39; stay strong & # 39; because the trip & # 39; will be difficult & # 39 ;.

Lil Nas X has praised Dwyane Wade for accepting his 12-year-old daughter, Zaya, as a transgender woman, while urging the young man to "stay strong."

The athlete's daughter, whose stepmother is an actress. Gabrielle Union, formerly known as Zion, and told them that "they would love to be called Zaya," the retired basketball player told the American television host. Ellen Degeneres on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

"I looked at her and said: & # 39; You are a leader. It is our opportunity to allow you to be a voice & # 39;. At this moment it is through us, because she is 12 years old, but eventually it will be through her", he added.

Speaking to TMZ, Nas, who came out as gay last year 2019, had nothing but kind words for the father-daughter duo, insisting: "Parental support is always excellent, especially in circumstances like this."

And offering his advice to Zaya, the success creator of "Old Town Road," who was commended for talking about his sexuality as a black gay rapper, he added: "My advice is, stay strong. It will be difficult."

When the "Rodeo" star talked about his sexuality, Dwyane urged him to dismiss some of the negative opinions of fans online, writing: "Focus on everything good in your life. Don't let these fools affect you." . Many of us are proud of who and what it represents (sic). "

Meanwhile, Zaya shared a message of support for other transgender children, encouraging them to "push and be the best you can and especially more recently, has become more acceptable."

Dwyane shares Zaya with his former Siohvaughn Funches, whom he married from 2002 to 2010.