Lil Nas X and Taylor Swift among the nominees at 2020 Kids & # 39; Choice Awards

%MINIFYHTML47a8abac7566ee83877ebb9d56076b4011% %MINIFYHTML47a8abac7566ee83877ebb9d56076b4012%

Instagram

The other nominees in the upcoming Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards include Beyonce Knowles, Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman and Bangtan Boys, among others.

Up News Info –

Possibility of the rapper has been chosen to host the Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 Awards.

The Grammy winner has announced the great news in a statement, revealing that it is "due to a thinning," a nod to the famous and messy pranks of the awards, where the presenters are covered with green substance.

%MINIFYHTML47a8abac7566ee83877ebb9d56076b4013% %MINIFYHTML47a8abac7566ee83877ebb9d56076b4014%

The star skipped last year's ceremony, where he, DJ Khaled, Justin BieberY Quavo He shared the title of Favorite Collaboration for his hit "No Brainer."

%MINIFYHTML47a8abac7566ee83877ebb9d56076b4015% %MINIFYHTML47a8abac7566ee83877ebb9d56076b4016%

"Last year I wanted to be in the KCA to accept my awards and I couldn't be there," he adds, "so my slime meter is low right now."

In the meantime, "Avengers Final Game", Lil Nas XY Taylor Swift It seems that they will be the big winners, achieving a lot of winks.

The end "Avengers"The movie is ready for the favorite movie, while many fellow cast members are also nominated in the actor categories, and the four Lil Nas X nominations include a new favorite artist and a favorite song – for" Old Town Road. "

Swift has obtained mentions in the main music categories and one for his role as Bombalurina in the failure of the film "Cats".

The awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on March 22, 2020.

The list of nominees is:

Favorite movie:

Favorite movie actress:

Favorite movie actor:

Favorite Superhero:

Favorite animated movie:

Favorite female voice of an animated movie:

Favorite male voice of an animated movie:

Favorite female artist:

Favorite male artist:

Favorite music group:

Favorite song:

Favorite musical collaboration:

Breakout new favorite artist:

Favorite global music star:

Favorite male social star:

Coyote Peterson

David Dobrik

Dolan Twins

Perfect doubt

MrBeast

Ryan's world

Favorite female social star:

Favorite player:

DanTDM

Gamer girl

Ninja

PrestonPlayz

SSSniperWolf

Favorite video game:

"Fortnite"

"Mario Kart Tour"

"Minecraft"

"Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"

Favorite social music star:

Favorite sports star:

Favorite male sports star:

Favorite TV show for children:

Favorite family television show:

Favorite reality show:

Favorite TV Presenter:

Favorite female television star:

Favorite male television star: