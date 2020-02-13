Liev Schreiber reveals that Ray Donovan could finish correctly after an abrupt cancellation

Liev Schreiber, the Ray Donovan Star recently shared that he thought fans' reaction to the abrupt cancellation of the television series could have worked. Page Six states that the series was canceled by Showtime, which provoked a violent reaction from fans on social networks.

Last week, Ray Donovan He was suddenly taken off the air without any explanation, leaving the plot unfinished and the characters were hung. David Hollander, the showrunner of the series, admitted that he and the rest of the cast and crew were surprised to hear the news.

On his Instagram, Schreiber hinted that there would be "more Ray Donovan. "He began his post by telling fans that,quot; voices have been heard. "Later, a source told Page Six journalists that there was a massive wave of social media followers and users who bombarded Showtime for canceling the show.

Reportedly, Showtime bosses were the first to report the cancellation of the program, despite the fact that the cast and crew thought they would return for the eighth season. However, insider information continued by saying that everyone was delighted to hear that the program would return for another season.

See this post on Instagram Donovans will always have a very special place in our hearts. ⠀ ⠀ A Ray, who takes care of everything. ⠀ To Mickey, who always has a plan, for better or worse. ⠀ A Bunchy, who always tries to do the right thing. ⠀ To Terry, who is always in the corner of his brothers. ⠀ For Daryll, who learned what it means to be a Donovan. ⠀ To Bridget, who follows in her father's footsteps. To Connor, who unites the family. ⠀ To Abby, the heart of the Donovan clan. ⠀ To the fees Donovans Lena and Avi. ⠀ ⠀ And for our Donofans … sláinte. 🥃⠀ ⠀ A post shared by Ray Donovan on Showtime (@raydonovan) on February 5, 2020 at 5:15 p.m. PST

In addition, reports claim that Schreiber was particularly upset about the cancellation of Ray Donovan because he had spent the last seven years of his life portraying the character. Reportedly, the decision to leave the series was political, taking into account the recent merger between CBS and Viacom.

Hollander, the showrunner of the series, explained that it was obvious that the atmosphere created by the merger led to the sudden decision, adding that many of the same people who played a role in the creation of the series were also there for his funeral.

According to the Wikipedia page of the series, it was first created by Ann Biderman for Showtime and saw the premiere of the first season on June 30, 2013. His pilot episode managed to break many records, becoming the greatest of all The times for the network. .



