Liev Schreiber hints at the return of & # 39; Ray Donovan & # 39;

Days after it was announced that the showtime drama series has been canceled, its main star turns to Instagram to thank fans for making their voices heard on the web.

Liev Schreiber has insured "Ray Donovan"Fans who have not seen the last of their repairman, after the uproar when the program was canceled earlier this month.

The 52-year-old actor has played Donovan in seven seasons of the drama series Showtime, which concluded in a cliffhanger last month. Following the announcement that the program had been eliminated, fans around the world began campaigning for the network to reconsider its decision, and Liev told his followers in an Instagram post on Wednesday that "it seems that his voices".

"It is difficult to describe how wonderful it feels for those of us in the Ray Donovan family that we have been fortunate to experience the overwhelming love and support that all of you have expressed for our program since the news was heard that Ray would not return ". he wrote. "It seems that their voices have been heard. Too soon to say how or when, but with a little luck and continued support, there will be more & # 39; Ray Donovan & # 39;".

"So to all the Donofans who took out their bats and beat the odds. Thank you."

While Schreiber decided not to give more details on how the television series would continue, his publication suggests that they are being discussed with Showtime for a final chapter in Donovan's history. If the chain continued with an eighth final season, the program would be following the trajectory of other Showtime programs such as "Homeland"Y"Shameless", that both entered a final season with the fans knowing that it was the last.

Showtime has not yet commented on Schreiber's comments.