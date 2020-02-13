Leicester passes the inspection and moves on | Racing news





Leicester action

Leicester received a late approval for the six-run card on Thursday, after having to pass an inspection at 9:30 a.m.

Heavy rains during the night briefly questioned the meeting and forced unscheduled late control of conditions.

However, a Twitter update of the course just after 10 a.m. confirmed that the races would continue on the terrain described as heavy.

The meeting of the Royal Gold Artillery Gold Cup in Sandown is in doubt on Friday and must pass an inspection in the morning.

The course secretary, Andrew Cooper, described the conditions as a "running limit,quot; in an update via Twitter on Thursday morning, after 9 mm of rain during the night.

The road is heavy over obstacles and smooth, with heavy places, on the chase, and the inspection will take place at 8 am on Friday to get a seven-run scheduled card.