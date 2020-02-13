LeBron James's son is the only hype you need

Cassy Athena / Getty Images
Big brother to the rescue!
Lebron James& # 39; the children have chased him when it comes to his basketball skills, but they have also gotten in and out of the court. James's youngest boy, Bryce JamesHe had a basketball game this week, and luckily for him, his brother Bronny james I was just on the sidelines to cheer him up.
In a video taken by a fan, Bryce was seen shooting an epic shot that went straight to the basket, before his brother jumped and ran through the gym to grab the coach enthusiastically and then run before hitting the five with his friends . It is safe to say that greatness runs more or less in the James family.
Bronny, who also plays the game that loves his family, recently paid tribute to the deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant in one of his basketball games. During a game shortly after Bryant's death, the team of the 15-year-old athlete, Sierra Canyon, committed an eight-second shot clock violation. The opposing team, Campbell Hall, also suffered a 24-second violation. Both nodded to the shirt numbers of the Lakers legend.
His father has been very open about Bryant's loss and the effect it has had on his life.
"Man, I love you, big brother. My heart is with Vanessa and the children," James wrote in a tribute to his friend. "I promise you that I will continue with your legacy, man! You mean a lot to all of us, especially #LakerNation, and it is my responsibility to put this on my back and continue! Please, give me the strength of the heavens and take care of me! I have them here! There is much more I want to say but I can't now because I can't get over it! Until we meet my brother again! # Mamba4Life # Gigi4Life ".
The Lakers player also spoke in a tribute at the Staples Center in honor of Bryant's sacrifice and dedication to the organization and sport he loved.
"I heard about Lakers Nation before I got here … about the amount of family it is, and that's absolutely what I've seen all this week. Not only from the players, not only from the coaching staff, not just from the organization but of everyone. Everyone here … This is really, really a family. And I know Kobe and Gianna (Bryant) Y Vanessa (Bryant) Thank you from the bottom of your heart, "he shared as part of a moving tribute to his friend.
Family means everything.
