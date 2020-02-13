LeBron James's son is the only hype you need

Big brother to the rescue!

Lebron James& # 39; the children have chased him when it comes to his basketball skills, but they have also gotten in and out of the court. James's youngest boy, Bryce JamesHe had a basketball game this week, and luckily for him, his brother Bronny james I was just on the sidelines to cheer him up.

In a video taken by a fan, Bryce was seen shooting an epic shot that went straight to the basket, before his brother jumped and ran through the gym to grab the coach enthusiastically and then run before hitting the five with his friends . It is safe to say that greatness runs more or less in the James family.

Bronny, who also plays the game that loves his family, recently paid tribute to the deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant in one of his basketball games. During a game shortly after Bryant's death, the team of the 15-year-old athlete, Sierra Canyon, committed an eight-second shot clock violation. The opposing team, Campbell Hall, also suffered a 24-second violation. Both nodded to the shirt numbers of the Lakers legend.