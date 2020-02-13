LeBron James: The Lakers don't think of sowing for the playoffs

LeBron James insists that the Los Angeles Lakers are not thinking of closing first place in the Western Conference after taking a four-game lead over the Denver Nuggets.

%MINIFYHTML0ba30dd3e4e0d8d2b57e55d16102eccf11% %MINIFYHTML0ba30dd3e4e0d8d2b57e55d16102eccf12%

The Lakers achieved a 120-116 overtime victory against the Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, with James contributing 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds to send his team to the All-Star break after a major win.

While he would enjoy having an advantage on the local court in a first postseason with the Los Angeles franchise, the 16-time All-Star states that there has been no discussion about its potential planting within the team.

MORE: LeBron says that Kobe & # 39; got into my body & # 39; for tribute

"We don't talk about that. At the end of the day, I think all the Western Conference teams that will arrive in the playoffs can win on someone else's floor," James said.

"For us, we would love to play in front of our local fans as much as we can. We love being there with our faithful Laker."

"But at the end of the day, you go out and play each and every game as if it were your own game. You can't worry about what could happen the next day. You can only live in the present."

He added: "We are where we need to be. We will return from rest and prepare for the final leg of the regular season.

"You don't put too much into it. You understand that you played good basketball on the road, played something that was not good. But you want to keep improving and keep trusting the process."

"We look forward to when we return, let's go back to the floor and see how far we will continue to grow."

The Lakers have not reached the playoffs since the 2012-13 season and James thought the victory over the Nuggets gave him an idea of ​​what is to come.

"Every opportunity we have to play in a closed game against a difficult opponent is a learning experience for all of us," he said.

"It prepares us for a postseason game where it will be round trip, round trip. I thought tonight was a playoff atmosphere, the teams were number 1 and number 2 in the Western Conference, competing for the position,quot;.