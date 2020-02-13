LeBron James publishes triple-double to beat the Lakers to Nuggets in overtime | NBA News

LeBron James recorded a triple double and Anthony Davis scored 33 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a tough overtime victory against the Denver Nuggets.

Wednesday night NBA scores Los Angeles Lakers 120-116 Denver Nuggets (OT)

Sacramento Kings 111-130 Dallas Mavericks

Toronto Raptors 91-101 Brooklyn Nets

Indiana Milwaukee Bucks 111-118 Pacers

Miami Heat 101-116 Utah Jazz

Portland Trail Blazers 104-111 Memphis Grizzlies

Charlotte Hornets 115-108 Minnesota Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors 106-112 Phoenix Suns

Washington Wizards 114-96 New York Knicks

Detroit Pistons 112-116 Orlando Magic (OT)

Atlanta Hawks 105-127 Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James had 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds and Anthony Davis finished with 33 points and 10 rebounds when visitors to the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 120-116 in overtime on Wednesday night.

It was the twelfth triple double of the season for James, tying him with Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks for the NBA leadership.

Dwight Howard had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Alex Caruso and Avery Bradley each scored 10 points each for the Lakers, who have won 17 consecutive games as visitors against opponents of the Western Conference. Los Angeles is 5-1 in its last six games overall.

Jamal Murray had 32 points and 10 assists, Nikola Jokic scored 22 and added 11 rebounds, and Jerami Grant had 15 points for Denver. The Nuggets broke the streak of four consecutive wins.

Gary Harris scored 13 points and Monte Morris added 12 for Denver, which has now lost both home games against Los Angeles this season.

Davis scored seven points in overtime, including a triple to put the Lakers forward 119-116 with 2:41 to play. The Nuggets lost their last five shots and had a rotation in the last three minutes of the extra period.

Los Angeles led 97-94 after a James dump, but Grant hit a short shot, Harris had a pair of free throws, Murray ran a triple and Harris sank a shot during a 9-0 run and put the Nuggets up 103-97. with 4:16 remaining in the regulation.

The Lakers scored six consecutive points to tie the game and took a 109-105 lead when James fed Caruso for a tray with 1:43 left. Jokic hit two free throws and handed Grant for a plate to put Denver within 111-109, and Harris hit a plate with 23.9 seconds left to tie again.

James lost a bridge in the last seconds to send the game overtime.

Luka Doncic recorded 33 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists on his return from an ankle injury to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 130-111 victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings.

Doncic missed seven games with the injury and the Mavericks went 3-4 without the All-Star point guard. Doncic shot 10 of 18, including 3 of 7 from a three-point range, and 10 of 12 from the free throw line in 31 minutes before leaving with 6:26 left.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 27 points in 11 of 16 shots and also contributed with 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots. Tim Hardaway Jr made five triples on his way to score 19 points, and Seth Curry added 18 for Dallas, which has a 33-22 record as it entered the All-Star break.

Buddy Hield registered 22 points and nine assists for the Kings, who have lost consecutive games after winning six of their eight previous contests. From & # 39; Aaron Fox added 16 points, Kent Bazemore had 15 points and seven rebounds, Harry Giles III scored 11 points and Nemanja Bjelica had 10 points.

Dallas led 11 at the break before Porzingis scored 15 points on 6 of 8 shots in the third quarter when the lead reached 23 during the stanza. The Mavericks increased their lead to 19 when Porzingis knocked down a 17-foot footer to put the 78-59 with 6:58 remaining in the room.

Hardaway buried a triple to increase the lead to 93-70 with 2:22 remaining before Dallas took a 96-77 lead in the fourth quarter. The Kings moved within 101-86 on Bazemore's three-point play with 10 minutes remaining. But the Mavericks responded with a 12-5 increase with Doncic putting him as a triple to make it 113-91 with 7:50 to play. The advantage reached 25 points.

Caris LeVert scored 20 points when the Brooklyn Nets recorded a 101-91 victory over the Toronto Raptors, who saw that their winning streak of 15 games, the team's record, came to an end.

The Nets won their fifth straight game at home and headed for the All-Star break with seven wins in their last 10 games. Brooklyn also won a rare victory over Toronto, beating defending champions for the second time in the last 20 meetings since April 3, 2015.

Joe Harris added 19 points for the Nets, who led for the 43:50 final. Spencer Dinwiddie contributed 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds when Brooklyn shot 40.9 percent overall and made 9 of 35 three-point attempts (25.7 percent). Jarrett Allen collected 10 points and 13 rebounds, while DeAndre Jordan also caught 10 rebounds to help the Nets reach a 55-42 lead.

Serge Ibaka scored 28 points to lead the Raptors, whose last defeat was by one point on their local court against the San Antonio Spurs on January 12. Fred Van Vleet added 22 points, Pascal Siakam contributed 16 and Kyle Lowry recorded a triple double (12 points, 12 assists, 11 rebounds) for Toronto, which had less than 100 points for the first time since January 7 against Portland, a loss of 101-99.

Brooklyn maintained a 75-65 lead to the quarter after Siakam buried a triple in the doorbell. A three-point play by Dinwiddie led the Brooklyn lead to 91-76 with 5:14 remaining, and LeVert's consecutive hoops increased the lead to 95-82 with 3:40 left.

After VanVleet's third triple of the quarter reduced him to 95-85, Harris secured the victory for Brooklyn by hitting a triple in the corner with 1:55 remaining.

TJ Warren scored 35 points when the Indiana Pacers broke a streak of six straight losses with a 118-111 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Indianapolis.

Warren shot 16 of 19 from the field for the Pacers, who exploited Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence and fired 61.9 percent from the floor (26 of 42) in the first half.

Former Buck Malcolm Brogdon collected 17 points and 13 assists, Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Myles Turner contributed with 14 points and 10 rebounds when Indiana gave Milwaukee his second loss in 16 games.

Donte DiVincenzo scored a total of 19 points and Khris Middleton added 17 for the Bucks, who suffered their first loss in six games without Antetokounmpo in the lineup. The reigning MVP of the NBA participated in their second consecutive contest after the birth of their first child, Liam Charles.

Milwaukee increased defense intensity in the second half and benefited from a 22-5 run to cut what had been a deficit of 25 points in the second quarter to 82-77 at the beginning of the fourth. Sterling Brown, Marvin Williams and Middleton each drained a triple in the final moments of the third quarter before the Bucks scored the first six points of the quarter.

Brogdon sank a pair of mid-range jumpers before Jeremy Lamb and Warren made a triple in consecutive possessions to take the Pacers' lead to 96-86 with 7:26 remaining. Indiana had a comfortable lead the rest of the way.

Miami Heat 101-116 Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell scored a total of 26 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 22 points, which led Utah Jazz to a 116-101 victory over the Miami Heat in Salt Lake City.

Jordan Clarkson had 21 points from the bank for the Jazz, who have won four consecutive games. Jazz improved to 20-5 at home, including 9-0 against teams from the Eastern Conference.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert, a two-time NBA defensive player of the year, added 16 points, two blocks and 20 rebounds. Gobert and Mitchell, both All-Stars for the first time this year, were honored before the game by the Jazz.

Miami, who finished a 1-4 trip, was led by Jimmy Butler's 25 points. Duncan Robinson scored the 18 points by making six triples in 13 attempts. He became the first player in Heat history to make at least five triples in four consecutive games.

Jae Crowder of Miami, who played 107 games for Jazz from 2017 to 2019, received a big ovation from Utah fans when he entered the game in the third quarter. He finished with 15 points.

Miami led 28-25 after the first quarter, closing the period in a 10-2 run. The Heat extended its lead to 52-47 at the break. Utah, thanks to eight points from Mitchell and seven from Bogdanovic, climbed to the top in the third, taking a 79-74 lead at the end of the fourth.

The Jazz took their biggest advantage of the game so far in a Clarkson triple that placed them 96-85 with 8:10 remaining in the room. Utah crossed home from there.

Brandon Clarke scored 27 points and Ja Morant added 20 with nine assists when rookies of the Memphis Grizzlies led the charge in a 111-104 home victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jonas Valanciunas and De & # 39; Anthony Melton each scored 12 points, while Valanciunas also added 18 rebounds, as the Grizzlies won for the fourth time in their last five games and the eighth time in their last 10 contests.

Damian Lillard scored 20 points for the Blazers, but was well below his average of 39.5 points per game in his previous 11 contests. He entered with 29.7 points per game this season. CJ McCollum scored 23 points and Anfernee Simons added 22 from the bank to Portland.

Lillard left forever with 3:22 remaining in the game with what appeared to be a right leg injury. He added 10 assists.

After the game, Lillard discarded from the All-Star Weekend in Chicago. He was scheduled to play in the All-Star Game on Sunday and participate in the 3-point contest on Saturday.

Memphis took a 13-point lead in the third quarter, avoided a run in Portland and led 92-82 in the final period.

Dillon Brooks scored 11 points while the Grizzlies shot 47.4 percent in the game. Hassan Whiteside scored 16 points with 11 rebounds and Trevor Ariza had 12 points while the Blazers shot 37.1 percent. Carmelo Anthony had 15 rebounds for Portland.

Whiteside was ejected with 19.5 seconds remaining after winning his second technical foul.

Devonte & # 39; Graham added 28 points and Malik Monk left the bench for 25 points when the Charlotte Hornets recovered from a big hole in the first half to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-108 in Minneapolis, ruining the home debut of the Minnesota guard D & # 39; Angelo Russell in the final game before the All-Star break for both teams.

The fourth quarter presented round-trip action before Monk's basket with four minutes remaining, put Charlotte ahead 101-100 and began a dizzying start. The Hornets overcame an 18-point deficit in the first half and then went ahead with a 12-2 increase to start the last quarter before matching that race later in the game.

The Hornets are 3-13 in their last 16 games, but they won a second consecutive game on Wednesday night, something they hadn't done since early January.

Charlotte's Miles Bridges contributed 20 points, Bismack Biyombo contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds, and rookie Jalen McDaniels had 10 points. Graham had eight assists.

Minnesota did not have Karl-Anthony Towns due to a left wrist injury. Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 28 points, and Russell scored 26 points and 11 assists. The Timberwolves also received 16 points and 12 rebounds from Juancho Hernangomez and 12 points from Naz Reid.

Golden State Warriors 106-112 Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker's 27 points helped the Phoenix Suns stop the Golden State Warriors 112-106 visitors in the final game before the NBA All-Star recess for both teams.

Kelly Oubre Jr added 15 points and Mikal Bridges 14 for the Suns, who had lost six of their previous seven games. Striker Jonah Bolden, who signed a contract 10 days before the game, scored six points with seven rebounds in 26 minutes in his Phoenix debut.

Andrew Wiggins' 27 points led the Warriors, who have lost four straight games and have the worst record in the NBA with 5-24. Former Sun Mark Chriss added 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Phoenix led by up to 13 points, but Golden State never let the game go out of reach. A Jevon Carter backed three with 10:36 to play, 90-82, and the Suns then took another double-digit lead.

The three of Jeremy Pargo with 7:24 remaining did 96-89 while the Warriors did interesting things. Chriss had a follow-up dunk with 52.8 seconds remaining, which makes it 110-103. A Wiggins three eight seconds later he did 110-106, but Booker sealed the victory with two free throws.

Bradley Beal remained red hot, scoring 10 of his 30 highest points in the game in the fourth quarter when the visiting Washington Wizards moved away from the New York Knicks to win 114-96.

The Wizards beat the Knicks 37-23 in the last quarter on their way to win for the fifth time in seven games. The Knicks lost their second consecutive game after a run of four consecutive wins.

Beal has scored 30 points in consecutive games, and has added at least 30 in nine of his last 11 games. Davis Bertans had 16 points from the bank for the Wizards. Isaac Bonga scored 13 points, Troy Brown Jr had 11 points and Ian Mahinmi added nine points and 10 rebounds.

Julius Randle finished with 21 points and 13 for the Knicks. Elfrid Payton collected 19 points and eight assists, followed by RJ Barrett with 16 points and Mitchell Robinson with 11.

Neither team led by more than seven points in the first three quarters. The Wizards took a 77-73 lead to the quarter and began to move away after Bobby Portis was ejected for throwing the ball in the direction of Shabazz Napier of Washington with 9:02 left.

Bertans' technical free kick began an 11-4 run for Washington, who took his first double-digit lead at 91-81 at Beal's triple with 6:25 remaining. The Knicks approached eight before the Wizards eliminated any doubt with an 11-0 run, in which Mahinmi scored five points.

Aaron Gordon had 25 points, nine rebounds and nine assists and Nikola Vucevic hit the lead shot in overtime while the Orlando Magic slowed the Detroit Pistons 116-112 visitors.

Markelle Fultz contributed 22 points and 10 assists, while Vucevic contributed 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Evan Fournier added 19 points for the Magic.

Christian Wood led the Pistons with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Thon Maker had 18 points in the season, Markieff Morris scored 14, Reggie Jackson added 12 and Langston Galloway contributed 11 for the Pistons, who have lost four straight games.

Fultz made a jumper with 2:22 remaining in overtime to give his team a 112-110 lead. A wood dump tied Wood to the 1:25 mark. Vucevic made a tray with 40.8 seconds to put Orlando back in front.

Derrick Rose turned the ball around and Fournier received a foul with 13.4 seconds remaining. He made one of two free throws. Galloway missed a three-point attempt that could have tied the game, and Fultz added another free throw with 1.8 seconds remaining for the final margin.

Earlier in the regulation, Vucevic fired a long ball that bounced around the hoop and fell with 7.9 seconds remaining to give Orlando a three-point lead. But Galloway responded with a triple from the top of the key with two seconds remaining to send the game in overtime.

Tristan Thompson, Andre Drummond and Larry Nance Jr each produced a double double to help the Cleveland Cavaliers end a streak of six straight losses with a 127-105 victory over visitors to the Atlanta Hawks.

Thompson left the bench to score 27 points, including three triples and 11 rebounds. Drummond, playing his second game with the Cavaliers since it was acquired on the exchange deadline, had 14 points and 15 rebounds to extend his streak of double doubles to seven consecutive games. Nance had 23 points and 12 rebounds. It was his ninth double-double of the season. He has scored in double figures in 10 of his last 11 games.

Collin Sexton also scored 23 for the Cavaliers, who won their first home game since December 23, also over the Hawks.

Trae Young of Atlanta finished with 27 points and 12 assists for his 21st double-double. John Collins scored 23 points and Cam Reddish added 16.

Cleveland led 65-48 in the break and up to 23 in the third quarter, when Kevin Porter Jr made a triple with 6:13 left for an 86-63 lead. The Cavaliers took a 98-80 lead in the last quarter.

Atlanta was able to reduce the lead to nine points three times in the last quarter, but could never get any closer.

