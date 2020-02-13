LeBron James and the Lakers spoil the winning streak of the Nuggets with overtime victory – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML396865ad141cc8af06d71fef37d31f6211% %MINIFYHTML396865ad141cc8af06d71fef37d31f6212%

The power of LeBron James has baffled hundreds of teams before, their size overwhelms them, their vision separates them.

The Nuggets were the last victims on Wednesday night at the Pepsi Center, falling 120-116 in overtime, despite a brave effort in their last game before the recess of the stars. The defeat broke the streak of four consecutive Denver wins and lowered its record to 38-17 before the break.

In a clash of Seeds Nos. 1 and 2 in the Western Conference, James made his way to 32 points, emphasizing even more that his reign at the top of the league is not over yet. James already had a great night of scoring on his hands, and his 14 assists made it even harder to contain the rest of the Los Angeles support cast.

The Nuggets had several chances to tie in overtime, but Nikola Jokic fired a wandering pass with less than 20 seconds left, and Denver could never recover. Jokic, who fought against foul problems throughout the game, finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was fantastic again, finishing with 32 points and 10 assists. It was his second half game that finally forced the overtime session.

Anthony Davis scored a total of 33 points in the game, enhancing the 64-48 advantage that Los Angeles had inside.

Jokic scratched all night with the front track of the Lakers, but had had enough after a whistle from the third quarter and hit the ball in frustration. His fourth foul sent him to the bench, which allowed Murray to orchestrate the offensive and take over. Murray scored 13 points only in the fourth with 6 of 8 from the field. With robust impulses to the hoop and a skilful touch on the bridges, Murray, along with the strong Jerami Grant finishes, helped the Nuggets gain a 87-84 lead in the quarter.

Before the game, Nuggets coach Michael Malone praised James, whom he trained for five years as an assistant in Cleveland.

"That's one thing that has always bothered me about the history of LeBron," Malone said. "Everyone says, from high school, the NBA, US basketball, a great player, but nobody ever talks about it, because he is as talented as athletics, they think it was easy for him." He has put countless hours in the gym. … There's never enough talk about that, because they see a 6-foot 8-inch athlete, a runaway train, and it's easy to get caught in that. "

That train ran through the lane at the beginning of the third quarter for an emphatic dump, for the pleasure of the purple and gold vocal faithful who traveled for the game.

Denver's best response was to continue feeding its own stars.

Murray has averaged 28.3 points in almost 60 percent of shots from the field since returning from an ankle injury four games ago. Although he seemed to aggravate the injury in Denver's victory over San Antonio on Monday, he continued his steamy career in the first half of Wednesday.

Before Wednesday's game, Malone praised Murray's determination.

"If a man is out there and is not moving well and is becoming detrimental to the team, then, regardless of what he says, I will disconnect him," Malone said. "I have to do my best for the team. But Jamal, in his four years, has proven time and again to be a very tough client, mentally and physically. The ability to play through pain, a very high pain threshold."

The 13-point advantage that Denver worked so hard to build evaporated in the second quarter when Los Angeles established a foothold in the paint. The Lakers hung 38 points in the second quarter to bet a 61-55 lead before halftime.

James and Davis dominated the relatively small front track of the Nuggets, sweeping for a combined total of 28 in the first half. The Lakers scored 36 points in the paint overall, while the Denver star duo kept it close.

Jokic and Murray were almost as effective, dropping 24 points together in the first two quarters. The Nuggets also obtained significant contributions from Monte Morris and Paul Millsap, who were instrumental in building leadership in the first place.