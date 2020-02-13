LeBron James & # 39; laser & # 39; in Los Angeles Lakers overtime victory against Denver Nuggets | NBA News

LeBron James said his goal was to be very fast as he led the Los Angeles Lakers to an overtime battle in the fight against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

James was not willing to enter the All-Star break, nor did Anthony Davis. James recorded 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds for this twelfth double of the season, while Davis scored 33 points, including seven of his team's nine points in the decisive extra session.

"I realized they were locked before the game. LeBron had his shirt about 80 minutes before the game," guard Alex Caruso said after the Los Angeles Lakers fought for a 120-116 win that led the leaders from the Western Conference to the All-Star break with a 41-12 record and a four-game lead over Denver's second place.















"I was trying to be sharp laser, focused on laser as I could," James said. "I know the break was coming, but I wasn't going to take this opportunity for granted. I wanted to play extremely well tonight for our ball club and I wanted us to play extremely well before the break with a high score." our team, we responded very well. "

The Nuggets were the best team in the league, having won six of seven, including victories in Milwaukee and Utah in which the injuries left them weakened.

Then, James saw this game as preparation for the playoffs.

"Every opportunity we have to play in a closed game against a difficult opponent is a learning experience for all of us," he said. "It prepares us for a postseason game in which it will be round trip, round trip. I thought tonight was a playoff environment for both teams, being No. 1 and No. 2 in the Western Conference, competing for the position,quot;.

"We were just trying to make plays, whatever it took. And AD was there knocking down three big ones and getting a block and some stops, the jump ball, too. It was a great moment."

















In addition to his 33 points, Davis tied the Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic for a key leap at the end of the regulation when officials had to give up the basket for the big Denver man after he pulled Davis's ball away and He put in the basket.

Jokic has 22 points and 11 rebounds for Denver, who saw his four-game winning streak broke.

Dwight Howard added 14 points for the Lakers, who improved their best NBA record to 23-5.

Jamal Murray encourages his teammates against the Lakers



Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 33 points, but Jokic had problems with late fouls and made some crucial mistakes in the extra period, including a rotation in a bad pass with 19 seconds remaining after spending a three-point three with Denver down 119-116.

"It was a closed game. We just didn't run in the last minutes," Jokic said. "I made a lot of terrible mistakes. Every decision was bad. Therefore, I need to improve my decision making. I think I just need to look to shoot a little more."

Despite the disappointment, the Nuggets are pleased to keep a 38-17 record in the All-Star break.

"Of course, nobody wants to lose, but we lost to an incredible team," said Jokic, who was beaten after 37 minutes of having James, Davis and Dwight Howard attacking him in waves.

"They are one of the best teams in the NBA right now. They are playing at a really high level. It is not bad to lose against them, especially because it is overtime and we have a fight."

"We're still seconds," said Jokic, "so I like it."

