Lauren London, Tamar Braxton, Kimora Lee Simmons and Khloe Kardashian have Malika Haqq's back after making this great announcement

Malika Haqq has confirmed that the rumors are true that she is single. Khloe Kardashian's best friend came to social networks, where she posted a sweet photo with her baby dad, O.T. Genasis, by your side. The photo was taken in his impressive baby shower.

Malika took the opportunity to explain that she and O.T. Genasis, who expects a baby, separated eight months ago. However, they are good friends who will be parents.

She revealed: "Relationships do not always work as we expect, but between love and friendship, we have created a baby who will be here very soon. I have been single for the last eight months, but I am not alone. OT and I have seen all the doctors fit, and in general we love our son together while we anticipate his arrival. My priority in recent months has been to care for and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father, and I thank God for the spirit that it grows inside me. The only thing that matters is that we are parents of Baby Flores. "

His great women's support system that includes Cassie, Tamar Braxton, Kimora Lee Simmons, Christina Milian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Stephanie Shepherd, Jen Atkin, Lauren London, Kim Kardashian and her twin sister, Khadijah, have Shared loving messages of support.

Her fan also wanted her well.

One person said: "I'm glad you still have an excellent relationship as friends and co-parents with your soon prince, I wish you both nothing but happiness for your next trip as loving parents 💕💕💕"

This follower declared: "Everyone who said he didn't know who his baby dad was is ashamed and needs to apologize for the shit." His name is called Malik Ermias Flores @malika, and I am very happy for both of you. 💙 "

This commenter explained: "You will do it amazing ❤️ I spent my pregnancy with my single child ❤️ It is better to be the best co-parents than together to say together because they are having a baby together. Be blessed and congratulations."

This sponsor declared: “Trust that things work in the best way. Great that you are there for your child's period. Yes, let's be realistic. You will have ups and downs, but things will improve because that situation has already been there. I want nothing but the best for all of you @malika. "

A fifth social media user wrote: "Period girl 💯❤️ is not that anyone should criticize him or get into his business. You all still have each other and our focus on raising yours and your child. Shared parenthood at its best, and that's all that matters and how it should be. – @Malikamany blessings. "

The future mother is well surrounded.



